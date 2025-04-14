How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Falls 10-8 in Series Finale Against Tennessee
OXFORD, Miss. – In the rubber match of a top 10 SEC showdown between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 5 Tennessee, it was the Volunteers who came away with a 10-8, victory Sunday afternoon at Swayze Field to secure the series.
Tennessee would score one in the first to take an early 1-0 lead.
In the second, Ryan Moerman would lead off the inning with a single.
Three batters later, Austin Fawley would launch his third home run of the series to left center for a two-run blast. Fawley's 11th homer of the year gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead.
In the third, Tennessee's Andrew Fischer would send a solo shot over the left field wall to even the score at two.
Ole Miss would regain the lead in the bottom half of the inning after Will Furniss drove in Isaac Humphrey with an RBI single.
UM starting pitcher Mason Nichols would go four innings of two-run ball. He surrendered just three hits and struck out a pair of Volunteer hitters.
Hudson Calhoun would relieve Nichols to start the fifth. He worked two thirds of an inning but was relieved by Walker Hooks after Tennessee put runners on the corners with two outs.
Hooks forced a ground ball to the second baseman Judd Utermark who made a nice play to end the Volunteer threat.
Tennessee would plate five runners in the sixth to regain the lead at 7-3.
Ole Miss would answer with three runs in the bottom of the sixth off three hits. Mitchell Sanford would triple to lead off the inning followed by a Utermark double that scored Sanford.
After Luke Cheng was hit by a pitch, Hayden Federico would single up the middle to score Utermark. Cheng would score on a fielder's choice. Tennessee would lead 7-6, after six complete.
Gunnar Dennis who relieved Walker Hooks would put up a zero in the top of the seventh.
Ole Miss would tie the game once again in the bottom half of the inning after a Utermark sacrifice fly to right scored Moerman.
The Rebels would take an 8-7, lead in the eighth after Luke Hill would score on a wild pitch.
Tennessee would rally for three in the ninth taking a 10-8 lead. Ole Miss created traffic in the bottom half but could not find the tying run.
Nate Snead would pick up the win for Tennessee on the mound. Brayden Jones would suffer the loss for the Rebels.
Ole Miss (27-9, 9-6 SEC) returns to Swayze Field Tuesday, April 15 for a matchup with Arkansas Little Rock (14-19, 4-6 OVC).
It will be the annual Kids Day game with first pitch set for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network+.
