How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Sweeps Missouri After 14-6 Game 3 Victory
No. 18 Ole Miss took home their first series win of Southeastern Conference play and first sweep after taking down the Missouri Tigers 14-6 in Game 3 on Sunday.
The Tigers started off hot in Taylor Field in what felt like deja-vu from Saturday's Game 2 as Mateo Serna blasted a solo home run to give Missouri the early advantage.
The Rebels stayed quiet until the third inning when shortstop Luke Cheng blasted his first home run of the year; knotting the game at one.
But Missouri ultimately found fire in the bottom half of the inning.
The Tigers scraped across a run with a base knock followed by Jackson Lovich putting a charge into one after sending it over the right field wall for a three-run homer, giving Mizzou a 5-1 lead.
Unfortunately for Missouri, their newfound four-run lead was short-lived once the Rebels juiced the bases followed by Isaac Humphrey recording a bases clearing double.
From there, he was quickly knocked in by Cheng who had a double of his own to tie the game once again.
Ole Miss then regained the lead in the fifth inning behind the power of Ryan Moreman who beat the wind and cleared the left field wall for a solo shot giving the Rebels a 6-5 lead.
Ole Miss continued to add on in the seventh frame starting with Humphrey; who hit his fourth home run of the series after he scorched a two-run shot brining in Hayden Federico.
Soon followed Luke Hill who had an RBI triple as Tigers left fielder Brock Daniels misplayed the ball in the air. Hill was then driven in by Mitchell Sanford who grounded into a fielders choice extending the Ole Miss lead to 10-5.
The Tigers managed to put one across in the eighth but with a close play third not going their way, their chance at a big inning was squandered. From there, they still cut the deficit to just four.
The Rebels insurance run mayhem continued as they juiced the bases with no one out where Sanford then cleared the bases with a hard hit double off the base of the wall extending the Ole Miss lead to seven.
Mike Bianco's Rebels added another run in the ninth off an error that would have ended the top half of the inning.
The Rebels only relieve of the day, Will McCausland, put the nail in the coffin after retiring the Tigers in order in the ninth to finish his spectacular outing.
He went 4.0 innings where he allowed only one unearned run while striking out out six and allowing one free pass via hit by pitch.
The Rebels offense once again prevailed; giving Ole Miss the advantage behind big games from Humphrey, Sanford, Cheng and Utermark who all recorded a multi-RBI game with Humphrey leading the way with five of his own.
This sweep keeps Missouri winless in Southeastern Conference play and giving them an 8-14 overall record while the Rebels move to 18-5 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.
The Rebels return to the diamond will come on Tuesday as they return home to host the Memphis Tigers at 6:30 p.m. CT as a midweek tune up before taking on the current No. 13 Florida Gators coming off the wrong side of a weekend sweep to No. 4 Georgia.
