Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels Land Multiple Prized Pieces to Haul
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are reloading the roster in Oxford via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff inking double-digit additions this offseason.
After the program's College Football Playoff run, Golding and Co. hit the recruiting trail with force while both focusing on roster retention and portal additions this month.
Fast forward just weeks later and the Ole Miss Rebels currently flaunt a top-five Transfer Portal Class in America with 14 newcomers signed to this point - along with multiple critical pieces remaining in Oxford for the 2026 season.
From star running back Kewan Lacy to offensive lineman Delano Townsend, the coaching staff in the Magnolia State has handled business from a retention perspective.
But there has also bee positions of need that had to be filled - primarily at the quarterback slot as Trinidad Chambliss fights a legal battle in order to gain eligibility for the 2026 season.
Ole Miss officially signed Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight last weekend after putting pen to paper as the Rebels inked their signal-caller for the future.
Knight originally signed with the Auburn program out of high school as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he hit the free agent market.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.
Now, Knight and Carius Curne - the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal and former LSU Tigers - headline the haul on offense as the program reloads for the 2026 season.
With Knight and Co. in the mix, Ole Miss currently holds the No. 5 Transfer Portal Class in America, according to 247Sports, with 13 additions to this point.
The Departures [15]:
RB Domonique Thomas
QB Austin Simmons
OL PJ Wilkins
WR Winston Watkins, Jr.
LB Jaden Yates
CB Ricky Fletcher
CB Chris Graves
CB Ethan Fields
OL Jude Foster
OL Delano Townsend
EDGE Corey Amos
S TJ Banks
OL Devin Harper
DL Jeffery Rush
S Anthony Robinson III
The Portal Additions [14]:
Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)
Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)
Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)
Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)
Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)
Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)
Carius Curne – LSU (OL)
Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)
Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)
Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)
Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)
JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)
Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)
Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)
