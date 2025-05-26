How to Watch: NCAA Tournament Selection Show, Ole Miss Baseball's Seed Awaits
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels await their opponents in the Oxford Regional after receiving the news on Saturday that the program will host at Swayze Field this weekend.
With the news of Bianco and Co. playing in the Magnolia State for the first weekend of postseason ball, the Rebels will now sit back and see which squads will head to Oxford.
This will be the 11th time in program history that Ole Miss has hosted a regional, all coming in the Bianco Era.
The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams to earn a host bid this postseason.
"We just want to continue to play well. I know it sounds like coach-speak, but it's really not about who you're playing. We feel we're pretty good, as well, and when we play well, we can play with anybody in the country," Bianco said on Saturday.
"One of the things that we've talked about for a long time now is can we play consistently well over a period of time. Baseball is a tough game to do that. But this team has done it now for a few weeks."
But Monday's Selection Show will provide the opportunity for the Rebels to begin preparation for a challenging weekend ahead.
A look into the Selection Show preview, Rebels' thoughts heading into the postseason and which programs will host during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament:
The Preview: Monday's Selection Show
TV Channel: ESPN2
Start Time: 11 a.m. CT
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA DI baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: the automatic berths, and the at-large selections.
Since 2025, 29 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 35 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.
The Rebels' Take: Will Furniss Fired Up for the Opportunity
"We're really together. The last couple years it doesn't seem like we've had a bunch of fight, and when we'd get down we'd just kind of give up or we'd ride the ups and downs too much. We don't stay even keeled," Ole Miss' Will Furniss said on Saturday.
"This group is older and I think we're honestly tighter. When things go bad, we don't dip too low, and when things are going good, we don't go too high. I think that's the recipe for success, like Coach B says.
"Just a very mature group of guys, and we're all kind of like family. It's good to have this group with us."
NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.