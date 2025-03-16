How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday's Game 3 Clash
No. 13 Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Sunday afternoon for a clash against the No. 3 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Game 3 of the SEC series.
Following a Game 1 victory on Friday for the Rebels, Mike Bianco's squad dropped a Saturday night matchup in Swayze Field.
Now, the stage is set for a "winner-take-all" showdown on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
The Preview: No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss – No. 13
• Arkansas - No. 3
RADIO
• Fans can listen to the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
HOW TO WATCH
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
Ole Miss Rebels: RHP Mason Nichols (1-0, 4.20 ERA)
Arkansas Razorbacks: LHP Landon Beidelschies (3-0, 2.37 ERA)
The Game 2 Recap From Saturday:
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 3 Arkansas and No. 13 Ole Miss met in game two of their series Saturday night, and the Razorbacks won 12-3 at Swayze Field.
The Rebels (15-3, 1-1 SEC) had taken game one 10-6 on Friday night.
The big inning for the Razorbacks came in the fifth when they scored eight runs to take a 9-2 lead.
After Arkansas (17-2, 1-1 SEC) scored a run in the top of the first, the Rebels bounced back for two runs in the bottom half.
Hayden Federico struck out but reached on a wild pitch as the ball went to the backstop. A double by Luke Hill was followed by a walk for Mitchell Sanford that loaded the bases.
Ryan Moerman was hit by a pitch that scored Federico. Everybody then moved up on a wild pitch that scored Hill.
With a 2-1 lead, the Rebels and Razorbacks battled through four innings. But that's when Arkansas scored eight runs to take control of the contest.
After a two-run homer by leadoff batter Charles Davalan, Rebel reliever Will McCausland replaced starter Riley Maddox.
Before the inning was through, Ryne Rodriguez and Alex Canney would also pitch. Ole Miss trailed 9-2.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels got a run back when Austin Fawley launched his fifth home run of the season over the center field wall.
The score remained at a seven-run lead for Arkansas until the top of the ninth when the Razorbacks added three for the final score.
Ole Miss' Maddox (3-2) got the loss. Arkansas reliever Parker Coil (1-0) got the win, while Aiden Jimenez got his first save for the Razorbacks.
The rubber match of the series will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
(Via Ole Miss Baseball Release)
