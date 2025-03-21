How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Friday's Game 1 SEC Matchup
The No. 18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Friday night with an SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers set to get underway.
After dropping a series to the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend to open SEC play, the Rebels will look to bounce back this weekend in Columbia, Missouri.
A look into the weekend preview, how to watch, starting lineups and notes on the Ole Miss squad heading into the weekend.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers in Game 1
DATE/TIME
• Friday, March 21 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Taylor Field in Columbia, Missouri
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 18
• Missouri: Unranked
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to all the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with Eli Savoie (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
HOW TO WATCH:
• Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Matt Pauley (PxP) and Dylan Kelly (analyst) on the call.
The Friday Night Pitching Matchup:
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliot (4-0, 2.22 ERA)
Missouri: LHP Ian Lohse (0-3, 7.15 ERA)
The Notes: Ole Miss Rebels Edition
- Ole Miss split the season series with No. 19 Southern Miss on Tuesday, dropping their second matchup 6-2 at Trustmark Park.
- Cade Townsend made his first career start in the loss, working three innings and striking out five batters.
- Mitchell Sanford hit .455 with two home runs and a 1.182 slugging percentage in the last weekend's series against Arkansas.
- Sanford is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs, two triples, and seven RBI over his last five games.
- Hunter Elliott is now 4-0 on the season, after working five innings and striking out eight batters last Friday against Arkansas.
- Ole Miss was ranked in four of the five polls this week with the highest being No. 18 by D1Baseball and the USA Today coaches' poll. The Rebels were also slotted at No. 19 in the Baseball America poll and No. 24 in the NCBWA poll.
- The Rebels won 13 games in a row from February 16 to March 9, their longest winning streak since they won 16 in a row during the 2020 season.
- Isaac Humphrey and Hayden Federico are each riding 17-game on base streaks.
- Ole Miss' offense comes into the week ranked 10th in the NCAA in home runs and home runs per game with 39 total long balls over 20 games.
- They are also ranked 31st in the NCAA in walks having drawn 120 free passes this season.
- Hayden Federico is 41st in the country and 5th in the SEC, averaging one walk per game.
- The pitching staff is ranked eighth in the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings, averaging 12.0 punchouts per game.
- Hunter Elliott's 33 total strikeouts are 12th-most in the SEC and his 12.21 K/9 is top 10 in the conference.
- Collin Reuter and Missouri's Pierre Seals were teammates on USA Baseball's 2015 12U National Team. The pair helped Team USA win a gold medal at the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program