How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Friday Matchup
Mike Bianco and the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will host No. 5 Tennessee on Friday night in Game 1 of a critical Southeastern Conference showdown.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.).
Bianco and the Rebels will roll out Hunter Elliott on the mound for Game 1 with Ole Miss' ace looking to take control against one of the top programs in America.
After handling business in back-to-back midweek matchups against both the Memphis Tigers and Alcorn State, it's back to conference play against the Volunteeres.
A look into the preview for Friday night in Oxford, how to watch and the latest buzz on the Rebels.
The Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
Date/Time:
• Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 6
• Tennessee Volunteers: No. 5
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP:
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-0, 3.63 ERA) vs. LHP Liam Doyle (5-1, 2.53 ERA)
Rebels Rolling in 2025: Hot Start Paving the Way
The Ole Miss pitching staff leads the SEC in strikeouts, innings pitched, and pickoffs during conference play.
The Rebels come into the weekend with 144 punchouts and four runners picked off over 111.1 innings of work. They are also ranked third in the conference in walks allowed, issuing just 38 free passes in conference games.
Offensively, Ole Miss leads the SEC in walks drawn during conference games with 71.
The Rebel offense is also ranked second in the conference in batting average (.299), hits (132), and total bases (240) and third in slugging percentage (.544), on base percentage (.407), runs scored (99), RBI (95), and home runs (25) when playing conference opponents.
