How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Saturday's Game 2
No. 6 Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field on Saturday afternoon for a Top-10 SEC clash against the No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT with Riley Maddox preparing to take the mound for the Rebels.
Following a loss on Friday in Game 1, Ole Miss will look to even the series in Oxford with the program looking to avoid dropping the weekend serries.
A look into the preview for Saturday in Swayze Field, how to watch and notes on the Rebels.
The Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
Date/Time:
• Saturday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 6
• Tennessee Volunteers: No. 5
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
ONLINE
• Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Saturday Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 6.10 ERA)
Tennessee: RHP Marcus Phillips (2-1, 2.68 ERA)
Know the Foe: Scouting the Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers come into the weekend with a 29-4 overall record and a 9-3 record in SEC play.
They hosted Texas A&M last weekend no hitting and run ruling the Aggies in game one but dropped both games of a doubleheader on Saturday to lose the series.
It was their first series loss of the season after opening SEC play with series wins over Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.
The defending national champions come to Oxford for the first time since March of 2022 when they swept the series.
The Rebels have not won a series against the Volunteers since 2018, losing the last three matchups.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Tennessee, holding a 51-46-1 record over the Volunteers.
