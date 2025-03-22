How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Game 2 of SEC Series
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of the Southeastern Conference series.
Bianco and Co. are coming off of a Game 1 victory over the Tigers behind an impressive performance from the Rebels at the plate.
Isaac Humphrey went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on the night. Austin Fawley, Will Furniss, and Mitchell Sanford each had two hits in the game while Furniss drove in two runs of his own. Sanford hit his third triple in his last two games.
Now, all focus has shifted towards Game 2 in Columbia with the Ole Miss squad looking to earn their first SEC series win of the season.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers in Game 2
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, March 22 at 4 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Taylor Field in Columbia, Missouri
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 18
• Missouri: Unranked
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to all the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with Eli Savoie (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
HOW TO WATCH:
• Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Matt Pauley (PxP) and Dylan Kelly (analyst) on the call.
Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
Ole Miss Rebels: RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 4.03 ERA)
Missouri Tigers: LHP Wil Libbert (1-2, 7.41 ERA)
Scouting Report: Missouri Tigers
- Kerrick Jackson is in his second season as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers after spending the 2023 season leading the Memphis Tigers.
- Missouri is currently 8-12 overall and 0-4 in conference play after being swept by then-No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend.
- Outfielder Cayden Nicoletto leads the team offensively, hitting .392 with 16 runs scored and 11 RBI. 21 different players have debuted for the Tigers through their first 19 games of the season.
- The last series between the two teams took place in 2023 in Columbia. The Rebels and the Tigers combined for 70 runs as Missouri took the first two game to win the series. Calvin Harris hit a program-record four home runs in the Sunday finale as Ole Miss won 20-14.
