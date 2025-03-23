How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Sunday's Game 3 Clash
No. 18 Ole Miss will square off against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday afternoon in a Game 3 clash with the Rebels looking to pull off the sweep in Columbia.
Following a Friday night victory to open the series, Mike Bianco's group entered Saturday's showdown with the Rebels clicking on all cylinders at the plate.
Ole Miss blasted six homers on their way to a 17-10 victory to claim the SEC series, but now all focus has shifted towards Game 3.
“You’re going to have some of those games where it’s going to be a slugfest and you’re going to have to outscore the other team. If you’ve played as many games as I have in college baseball you know those games are going to come," Ole Miss outfielder Mitch Sanford said.
"And it’s going to be the flip side, where it’s super defensively. I thought we did a really good job of throwing crooked numbers up. Credit to them, but I thought we did a really nice job of attacking offensively and keeping to our plan. Put up 17 (runs), I think? That’s impressive.”
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers in Game 3
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, March 23 at 4 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Taylor Field in Columbia, Missouri
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 18
• Missouri: Unranked
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to all the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with Eli Savoie (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
HOW TO WATCH:
• Sunday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Matt Pauley (PxP) and Dylan Kelly (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (1-0, 3.66 ERA)
Missouri Tigers: TBA
Scouting Report: Missouri Tigers
- Kerrick Jackson is in his second season as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers after spending the 2023 season leading the Memphis Tigers.
- Missouri is currently 8-14 overall and 0-5 in conference play after being swept by then-No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend.
- Outfielder Cayden Nicoletto leads the team offensively, hitting .392 with 16 runs scored and 11 RBI. 21 different players have debuted for the Tigers through their first 19 games of the season.
- The last series between the two teams took place in 2023 in Columbia. The Rebels and the Tigers combined for 70 runs as Missouri took the first two game to win the series. Calvin Harris hit a program-record four home runs in the Sunday finale as Ole Miss won 20-14.
