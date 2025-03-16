The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Falls Short 12-9 to Arkansas in Sunday Rubber Match
The No. ranked13 Ole Miss Rebels fell short of a series victory against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks in a crushing 12-9 loss at Swayze Field on Sunday.
This loss hands the Rebels their first losing weekend of the year and regressing their record to 15-4 (1-2 in SEC play).
Ole Miss' offense struck early as Luke Hill just barley got enough juice on his swing sending a home run barely over the glove of Razorbacks right fielder Kendall Digs. The two-run shot gave the Rebels a 2-0 first inning advantage.
The Rebels found the long ball again just two innings later after Judd Uttermark sent an opposite field two-run homer as the lead was extended to 4-0 through the first 3 frames.
Arkansas stayed aggressive at the plate seemingly flipping the script from yesterday's game scoring three runs in the fourth and fifth all of singles.
The Razorbacks unanswered run streak continued in the sixth this time coming off a double from Nolan Souza ultimately knocking out reliever Walker Hooks.
The Rebels new arm Brayden Jones was not welcomed friendly as he allowed an unearned run during a groundout sacrifice, but shortstop Wehiwa Aloy hammered a home run into the left field stands through the wind; giving the Razorbacks their first lead of the game, 7-4.
Ole Miss had a response on the first pitch of the bottom half of the inning as Will Furniss had a drive into deep center field as it bounced off the top of the wall and over ending Arkansas unanswered run streak making the game 7-5 Arkansas.
Arkansas however continued to add on scraping across yet another run off a single reasserting their lead at three going up 8-5 heading into the stretch.
Ole Miss started the seventh just as they did the sixth this time Mitchell Sanford sent the first pitch of the inning over the right field wall brining back down the lead to 8-6.
The Rebels came through for the entire seventh inning as a couple singles, some small ball and a fielders choice set the game level at eight.
Arkansas seemed to be threatening Rebels closer Connor Spencer in the eight with bases loaded and just one man down, however Spencer and the middle infield duo of Hill and Owen Paino turned an inning ending 4-6-3 double play to keep the game level.
In the bottom half of the eighth inning, the Rebels stayed hot as Furniss struck again, this time executing a perfect hit and run sending Sanford home on a base hit that suck through the shifted infield.
The Rebels kept with Spencer for the ninth despite heading into the inning with 25 pitches.
With Arkansas getting the first two hitters on base due to defensive blunders, the Razorbacks took to bunt the tying and go ahead runs over.
However, Furniss once again came through but this time on defense, showing shades of Keith Hernandez perfectly reading the bunt and getting the lead runner at third.
When when it came down to the final out, Razorbacks lead off batter Charles Davalon set the game qual again.
Rebels skipper Mike Bianco stayed with his closer despite being over 30 pitches, and the Raxzrobacks took advatage as Wehia Aloy smacked a go ahead three run jack over the right field wall giving Arkansas a 12-9 lead.
The Rebels were unable to respond in the ninth officially giving them loss No. 2 of the weekend.
The Rebels will return to the diamond on Tuesday as they prepare for round two against Southern Miss at 6 p.m. CT in Pearl (Miss.).
