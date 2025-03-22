No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels Take Game 1 Over Mizzou Tigers in First Road SEC Series
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels came away with a 9-6 win over the Missouri Tigers on Friday night to open their first road SEC series to break the program's a three-game losing streak.
The Rebels struck first as Mitchell Sanford roped his third triple in two games, but he was not done at third as Mizzou threw the ball away allowing him to trot in home for a little league home run.
The Tigers answered in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single and then quickly gained the lead off a Hunter Elliot throwing error. From there, all runners advanced with Missouri jumping out to a 2-1 lead.
Ole Miss answer did not take long as Isaac Humphrey launched a home run to knot the game at two in the top of the third.
However, this did not last long as Mizzou first baseman Mateo Serna reinstated the Tigers lead with a blast of his own in the later half of the third.
The scoring went dormant as neither team could break through in the fourth inning.
Once the bottom of fifth came, it was Tigers that loaded the bases with two outs that ultimately knocked Elliot out of the game.
From there, reliever Mason Morris shut the door recording a strikeout to keep the game in hand.
Ole Miss carried that momentum as they juiced the bases themselves with no outs the following frame.
The Rebels executed the scenario behind Humprhey driving his his second run of the game with a hit by pitch and Luke Chen hit a soft fielders choice to drive in the go ahead run giving Ole miss their first lead since 1-0.
Ole Miss stayed on the pedal in the following inning as they threw up a four spot in the seventh to give themselves some much needed insurance.
The Rebels push began as WIll Furniss singled in Sanford quickly follwed by Austin Fawley slapping an RBI double to bring in Sanford, and finally Humprhey drove in his third and fourth runs of the day to bring in Furniss and Fawley home to give Ole Miss an 8-3 lead to start the final third of the game.
The Tigers fight continued in the bottom part of the seventh as Morris of Ole Miss found himself in a jam with multiple runners on and in scoring position.
Morris escaped only allowing one run and keeping the Ole Miss lead out of "save range" going into the final two innings of play.
The beggining of eighth was like deja-vu for the Rebels as they once again loaded the bases with no outs.
A similar story as well scored the Rebels a run as Furniss walked in a run again extending Ole Miss lead to five.
However, the Rebels could not convert for more as Humphrey was finally countered as he grounded into an inning ending double play.
Ole Miss then turned to Brayden Jones in the eighth inning.
Jones' only blemish on his outing was a solo home run to the Tigers third baseman Peyton Basler brining the deficit to just four.
The Rebels rode high behind Humphrey offensively tonight as he finished the night 2-4 with a home run and hit by pitch driving in four runs.
Ole Miss' pitching tonight was also solid especially the bullpen who played safety to Elliott, the Rebels ace.
The entire pitching staff recorded 16 strikeouts and limited free passes late keeping Mizzou away to record the win.
The Rebels win now extend their record to 16-5 (2-2 SEC) while the Tigers' record is bumped to 8-12 (0-4 Conf.)
Ole Miss will return to the diamond on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT with a chance to capture the series win.
