Ole Miss Baseball Makes Jump in Latest Top-25 Rankings, Continue Cruising in Polls
The Ole Miss Rebels have been firing on all cylinders over the last couple of weeks, and their ranking in D1Baseball's Top-25 has now shot up to No. 6 in the country following a second straight SEC series victory.
The Rebels started last week on Tuesday afternoon as they dominated the Jackson State Tigers; defeating them via the run-rule taking away an 18-7 victory.
That set Ole Miss up for the most competetive weekend series they have gone through yet as they traveled to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
It was supposed to begin on Thursday, but due to weather implications, Game 1 was moved to Friday for a doubleheader in Kentucky Proud Park.
Fast forward to Game 3 on Saturday and the time was changed three times; giving the series a grand total of four game time changes, and a full day delay.
Through all the uncharacteristic changes, Ole Miss and Kentucky put on a show for all those able to tune in.
It started on Friday afternoon in game one of the double header, when Ole Miss stormed back late to tie the game at 4, eventually leading the game into extras, but Kentucky stayed strong and found a way to scrape home a run in the 10th as they opnened the series with a win.
Game 2 was just as tight knit, but this time entering the ninth at just 1-1.
Ole Miss went with a pinch hitter and a runner on where Campbell Smithwick, cold off the bench, launched a go-ahead two-run home run with the Rebels evening the series with a victory.
While the first two games are good enough for a weekend full of drama, Saturday's rubber match saw the teams battle back and forth into the 12th inning before Luke Hill sent a two run home run in the stands as Ole Miss came away with the 5-4 win and their third straight SEC series victory.
This found Ole Miss at No. 6 in the country now, but they are just one of six SEC teams in the top 10 and one of 10 SEC teams in the top 25.
The New Top-25 Rankings:
(SEC Teams in Bold)
1. Arkansas
2. Texas
3. LSU
4. Clemson
5. Tennessee
6. Ole Miss
7. Georgia
8. Oregon State
9. Florida State
10. UCLA
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. Uc Irvine
14. Louisville
15. Oregon
16 UNC
17. Vanderbilt
18. Georgia Tech
19. Oklahoma
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Kansas
23. Southern Miss
24. Arizona
25. Virginia Tech
Ole Miss now stands side-by-side some of the top teams in the country that have been in the top 10 all season such as Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, and Georgia, who they are now ahead of.
These new rankings set up an interesting series this upcoming weekend as the newly named No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels host No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at Swayze Field.
Prior to the weekend series in Oxford, the Rebels have a pair of midweek games against Memphis and Alcorn State on Tuesday and Wednesday.
