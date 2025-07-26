Ole Miss Baseball MLB Draft Signees: Which Rebels Have Inked Professional Deals?
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels stole the show during the 2025 MLB Draft with near double-digit members of the program hearing their names called.
Headlined by Mason Morris and Luke Hill, Bianco's crew was once again well-represented in the two-day event.
Now, after multiple Rebels heard their names called, it's decision time with the clock ticking until the deadline to sign.
Draft picks have until 4 p.m. CT on July 28 to sign with the club that selected them.
For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program knows what to expect with players already inking deals across the last week-plus.
“We anticipate all of those guys signing,” Ole Miss assistant coach Mike Clement said. “From Mason Morris, who I think is already signed, all the way through to Sam Tookoian. Our anticipation is all of them either have signed or will sign, and I don’t think we’ll get any of those guys back.
“If you get drafted inside the Top 10 rounds, you’re going to sign. Typically there’s a deal in place before they call your name. The real intrigue comes, for us, between the 11th and 20th round, like with Spencer and [Hunter] Elliott a year ago. Those aren’t as sure of a thing. But in a 20-round draft anymore, they’re drafting those guys to try to sign them.”
According to Rivals, here are the Ole Miss Rebels that have signed professional deals:
- Mason Morris (83rd pick by Cincinnati Reds) – Signed / $897,000 bonus
- Luke Hill (132nd pick by Cleveland Guardians) – Signed / NA bonus
- Coy James (142nd pick by Washington Nationals) – Signed / $2,000,000 bonus
- Grant Richardson (170th pick by Athletics) – Signed / $400,000 bonus
- Will McCausland (222nd pick by Cleveland Guardians) – Not Signed
- Riley Maddox (231st pick by Washington Nationals) – Signed / $10,000 bonus
- Mason Nichols (267th pick by Tampa Bay Rays) – Signed / $37,500 bonus
- Connor Spencer (361st pick Chicago Cubs) – Signed / $100,000 bonus
- Patrick Galle (508th pick by Boston Red Sox) – Signed / $150,000 bonus
- Brayden Jones (537th pick by Tampa Bay Rays) – Signed / $75,000 bonus
- Sam Tookoian (589th pick by Los Angeles Angels) – Signed / $50,000 bonus
