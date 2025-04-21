Ole Miss Baseball Tumbles in Recent Rankings, Falls Out of Top-15
The Ole Miss Rebels are in a swirl of unfortunate losses dating back to their series against Tennessee, and the hangover of the loss continued into last week after dropping three of their four games.
Now, the Rebels' ranking has plummetted into the No. 23 slot of D1 Baseball's Top-25.
The Rebels' week began as they hosted the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday for an 11 a.m. CT pitch for "Kids Day."
Little Rock would go on to win the midweek matchup 7-3; giving Ole Miss a shaky start to the week.
Ole Miss then traveled to Columbia (S.C.) to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a three-game series.
Going into the series, the Gamecocks were 2-13 in SEC play, however, the Rebels continued to struggle in Game 1 with true freshman Brandon Stone shoving his first career complete game.
He allowed two runs and made the Rebels look lost at the dish during the Thursday clash.
Game two was more of the same as Ole Miss struggled again on offense creating just three runs and continuing the story of the week: runners left on base. South Carolina clinched their first SEC series win of 2025 after a 7-3 win on Friday evening.
However, the Rebels finally found an offensive stroke on Saturday as they run-ruled the Gamecocks 12-2 in seven innings to close out the series.
Now, the hope is it could be a spark into next week as the schedule does not get any easier.
The Rebels may have fallen out of the Top-20, however they are still one of 10 SEC teams in the top 25 for this week.
The New Rankings:
(SEC Teams in Bold)
1. Texas
2. Clemson
3. Oregon State
4. Florida State
5. Arkansas
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. UNC
9. Vanderbilt
10. Georgia
11. Auburn
12. UC Irvine
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma
15. UCLA
16. Arizona
17. West Virginia
18. Alabama
19. Louisville
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Southern Miss
23. Ole Miss
24. Georgia Tech
25. NC State
Ole Miss and the SEC continue to take up a vast amount of space in the top 25 as the year inches closer.
The Rebels will return to action on Tuesday in a crucial midweek matchup against rivals Mississippi State at a neutral site in Pearl Mississippi.
From there, Ole Miss will play host to No. 9 Vanderbilt over the weekend in what feels like a "must-win" week for Mike Bianco's crew.
