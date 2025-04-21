The Grove Report

Ole Miss Baseball Tumbles in Recent Rankings, Falls Out of Top-15

After a rough Week 10, the Ole Miss Rebels see plummet in newest edition of the Top 25 poll.

Billy Kuhl

Memphis' Creek Robertson (1) prepares to tag out Ole Miss' Luke Hill (7) as he slides into second base during the game between Ole Miss and the University of Memphis at FedExPark in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
The Ole Miss Rebels are in a swirl of unfortunate losses dating back to their series against Tennessee, and the hangover of the loss continued into last week after dropping three of their four games.

Now, the Rebels' ranking has plummetted into the No. 23 slot of D1 Baseball's Top-25.

The Rebels' week began as they hosted the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday for an 11 a.m. CT pitch for "Kids Day."

Little Rock would go on to win the midweek matchup 7-3; giving Ole Miss a shaky start to the week.

Ole Miss then traveled to Columbia (S.C.) to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a three-game series.

Going into the series, the Gamecocks were 2-13 in SEC play, however, the Rebels continued to struggle in Game 1 with true freshman Brandon Stone shoving his first career complete game.

He allowed two runs and made the Rebels look lost at the dish during the Thursday clash.

Game two was more of the same as Ole Miss struggled again on offense creating just three runs and continuing the story of the week: runners left on base. South Carolina clinched their first SEC series win of 2025 after a 7-3 win on Friday evening.

However, the Rebels finally found an offensive stroke on Saturday as they run-ruled the Gamecocks 12-2 in seven innings to close out the series.

Now, the hope is it could be a spark into next week as the schedule does not get any easier.

The Rebels may have fallen out of the Top-20, however they are still one of 10 SEC teams in the top 25 for this week.

The New Rankings:

(SEC Teams in Bold)

1. Texas

2. Clemson

3. Oregon State

4. Florida State

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7. LSU

8. UNC

9. Vanderbilt

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. UC Irvine

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma

15. UCLA

16. Arizona

17. West Virginia

18. Alabama

19. Louisville

20. Troy

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Southern Miss

23. Ole Miss

24. Georgia Tech

25. NC State

Ole Miss and the SEC continue to take up a vast amount of space in the top 25 as the year inches closer.

The Rebels will return to action on Tuesday in a crucial midweek matchup against rivals Mississippi State at a neutral site in Pearl Mississippi.

From there, Ole Miss will play host to No. 9 Vanderbilt over the weekend in what feels like a "must-win" week for Mike Bianco's crew.

