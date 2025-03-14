Schedule Change: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time Moved
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will begin Southeastern Conference play on Friday afternoon in Oxford with a clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Bianco and Co. will look to bounce back following a midweek loss to the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday night Swayze Field.
The Rebels and Razorbacks will begin Friday's Game 1 matchup at 2 p.m. CT with the start time being moved up due to inclement weather.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (3-0, 1.86 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Root (2-0, 2.11 ERA)
Game 2: RHP Riley Maddox (3-1, 3.44 ERA) vs. RHP Gabe Gaeckle (1-0, 6.16 ERA)
Game 3: RHP Mason Nichols (1-0, 4.20 ERA) vs. LHP Landon Beidelschies (3-0, 2.37 ERA)
SCOUTING REPORT
Dave Van Horn, the three-time SEC Coach of the Year, is in his 23rd season at the helm of the Arkansas baseball program in 2025.
The Razorbacks are currently 16-1 in 2025 and are ranked No. 3 among all polls across the board. Arkansas most recently defeated Central Arkansas 9-2 in a midweek matchup.
Arkansas leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 62-53. The last meeting between the SEC foes was April 6, 2024 where No. 1 Arkansas beat the Rebels 7-4 in the finale of the series sweep over Ole Miss.
FEDERICO SUAVE
13 games into Hayden Federico's career, the freshman is currently top five on the team in multiple offensive categories including batting average and on base percentage. He is one of only three Rebels with a three-hit game this season.
Federico hit a walk-off single last Wednesday night against Murray State and hit what would prove to be the game-winning home run Friday night against Jacksonville State.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.