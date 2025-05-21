SEC Tournament Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Florida Gators on Wednesday
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Florida Gators on Wednesday night in Hoover (Ala.) in a critical Southeastern Conference Tournament clash.
Ole Miss will send ace Hunter Elliot to the mound with the program eyeing a much-needed victory to open the tournament with NCAA Tournament implications on the line.
For Elliott, he's been impressed with what the Rebels have accomplished to this point with the program beginning postseason play.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Elliot said after his last start in the series win over Auburn. “A lot of critics coming into the year, a lot of people didn’t think we were going to be very good.
"We’ve gone about this motto of our dugout vs. everybody else. Don’t care what anybody else thinks; care about what you, your teammates, the coaches think and that’s about it. I think we’ve really stuck to that, and I’m super proud of everybody.”
But Ole Miss is on the outside looking in when it comes to hosting a Regional in the NCAA Tournament with Wednesday's matchup against a scorching hot Florida squad becoming a resumé building opportunity.
D1Baseball's Jacob Rudner detailed what the showdown could do for the Rebels.
“If you’re Ole Miss, you’d rather play Florida in that first game and perhaps use that as one final resume boost,” Rudner said on Monday. “Get one win there and you’re in a really good spot, in my opinion.
“At the same time, if other teams that are on that hosting bubble — all those teams that are still in that jumbled-up picture of who’s going to get that 12-16 spot and who’s going to end up a 2-seed — if the results break right for Ole Miss, they might not need to do much more to lock down a hosting spot.”
Now, the Rebels will take the field on Wednesday night with the chance to make a stament as Elliott takes the mound.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (8-3, 3.31 ERA)
Florida: RHP Liam Peterson
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Wednesday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP) and Kyle Peterson (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network
The Updated SEC Tournament Schedule:
Wednesday, May 21
Game 5: No. 8 seed Tennessee vs. No. 9 seed Alabama – 1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 seed Georgia vs. No. 12 seed Oklahoma – 5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 10 seed Florida – 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Thursday, May 22
Game 8: No. 6 seed Auburn vs. Texas A&M – Noon ET, SEC Network
Game 9: No. 1 seed Texas vs. Winner of Game 5 – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 4 seed Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 6 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Friday, May 23
Game 11: No. 2 seed Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 7 – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 seed LSU vs. Winner of Game 8 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Saturday, May 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – approx. 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Sunday, May 25
Championship Game: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 – 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.