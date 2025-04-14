The New Ranking: Ole Miss Baseball Falls Out Of Top-10 in Latest Poll
The Ole Miss Rebels had a tough weekend series as they fell short in a rubber match against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday afternoon in Swayze Field.
With the series loss, Ole Miss has now dropped out of the top 10 after just one week inside as they fall to No. 11 in the newest edition of D1Baseball's Top 25.
The Rebels new ranking comes after a 3-2 week as they took away two run-rule victories on Tuesday and Wednesday, defeating Memphis 10-0 and setting a program record for runs in a single game in their win over Alcorn State 29-1.
This led to the a very important weekend series as they hosted the then No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.
In Game 1, the Rebels saw a friend-turned-enemy in Liam Doyle as he started on the mound for the Vols.
Doyle returned to his former mound and dominated after throwing 8.1 innings while allowing just five base runners and struck out 14 Rebel batters on the way to a 3-2 Tennessee victory to open the series.
This led to a must win game for Ole Miss on Saturday and they came out firing after scraping across three runs in the first and never allowing Tennessee to lead after 1-0, as they forced a rubber match with an 8-5 win.
Game 3, just like the rest of the series, was a tight, competitive game and went back and forth throughout until Tennessee forced a blown save on Brayden Jones record.
The Volunteers put up three runs in the ninth to re-reinstate their lead at 10-8 which would be the final as Tennessee clinched the series victory.
This ultimately led to the Rebels falling in this week's top 25 but they are still one of ten SEC ball clubs in the top 25 and all of them are listed in the top 20.
The Updated Rankings:
(SEC Teams in Bold)
1. Texas
2. Arkansas
3. Clemson
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Florida State
8. Auburn
9. LSU
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. UNC
13. UC Irvine
14. Georgia Tech
15. Alabama
16. Oregon
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Vanderbilt
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Arizona
23. Southern Miss
24. West Virginia
25. TCU
The Rebels now lay in the middle of the pack of SEC teams in this weeks ranks.
Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT as they host the Little Rock Trojans at Swayze Field.
