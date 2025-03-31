The New Ranking: Ole Miss Rebels Ranking Rise Continues Cracking Into Top 10
The Ole Miss Rebels have a new home in D1Baseball's Top-25 rankings following a 3-1 record on the week as they came away with a big series win over Florida and a midweek victory over Memphis.
These wins allowed the Rebels to jump six spots from last week's ranks after landing at No. 9 in the country, cracking into the Top-10 for the first time since 2023.
The Rebels new rank comes on the tail end of a week where they won a back and forth game against the Mempthis Tigers on Tuesday night.
Following the win over Memphis, the Rebels carried their momentum into a tense series against the Florida Gators where Ole Miss secured a 7-5 victory to open the series in a back and forth contest.
Thursday's opener was followed by a Friday doubleheader due to impeding inclement weather on Saturday.
In game one of the doubleheader, both the Gators and Rebels were once again trading shots until Florida thought they iced the game with an eight inning grand slam giving them a four run advantage.
However. the Rebels stayed focused chipping away two in the eighth and scraping across three in the ninth to clinch the series victory with a walk off sacrifice fly from Austin Fawley.
The final game of the series was more of the same as the seesaw effect was back for one last time.
Ole Miss held a two run lead in the ninth but the Gators' five runs scored gave them their first win of SEC play in 2025.
However, with the Rebels winning the series, they still saw a significant jump in the rankings being one of ten SEC teams in the top 25 and one of eight SEC teams in the top 10.
The New Top-25 Rankings:
(SEC Programs in Bold)
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
3. Georgia
4. Florida State
5. Texas
6. Clemson
7. LSU
8. Alabama
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon State
12. UC Irvine.
13. Southern Miss
14. UCLA
15. Oregon
16. Auburn
17. Dallas Baptist
18. Louisville
19. UNC
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Kanssas State
23. Vanderbilt
24. Arizona State
25. Georgia Tech
Ole Miss now stands in front of Vanderbilt, Auburn and Oklahoma while joining the powerhouses that have been consistent top 3 members for the last several weeks.
Ole Miss will once again have a four-game week starting on Tuesday as they take on Jackson State at 4 p.m. in Swayze Field.
From there, the Rebels will hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats for a weekend series in Lexington.
