The Grove Report

The New Ranking: Ole Miss Rebels Ranking Rise Continues Cracking Into Top 10

The Ole Miss Rebels have jumped heavily once again, program continues putting America on notice.

Billy Kuhl

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco talks to players before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco talks to players before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. / Ole Miss Athletic

The Ole Miss Rebels have a new home in D1Baseball's Top-25 rankings following a 3-1 record on the week as they came away with a big series win over Florida and a midweek victory over Memphis.

These wins allowed the Rebels to jump six spots from last week's ranks after landing at No. 9 in the country, cracking into the Top-10 for the first time since 2023.

The Rebels new rank comes on the tail end of a week where they won a back and forth game against the Mempthis Tigers on Tuesday night.

Following the win over Memphis, the Rebels carried their momentum into a tense series against the Florida Gators where Ole Miss secured a 7-5 victory to open the series in a back and forth contest.

Thursday's opener was followed by a Friday doubleheader due to impeding inclement weather on Saturday.

In game one of the doubleheader, both the Gators and Rebels were once again trading shots until Florida thought they iced the game with an eight inning grand slam giving them a four run advantage.

However. the Rebels stayed focused chipping away two in the eighth and scraping across three in the ninth to clinch the series victory with a walk off sacrifice fly from Austin Fawley.

The final game of the series was more of the same as the seesaw effect was back for one last time.

Ole Miss held a two run lead in the ninth but the Gators' five runs scored gave them their first win of SEC play in 2025.

However, with the Rebels winning the series, they still saw a significant jump in the rankings being one of ten SEC teams in the top 25 and one of eight SEC teams in the top 10.

The New Top-25 Rankings:

(SEC Programs in Bold)

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Georgia

4. Florida State

5. Texas

6. Clemson

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon State

12. UC Irvine.

13. Southern Miss

14. UCLA

15. Oregon

16. Auburn

17. Dallas Baptist

18. Louisville

19. UNC

20. Troy

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Kanssas State

23. Vanderbilt

24. Arizona State

25. Georgia Tech

Ole Miss now stands in front of Vanderbilt, Auburn and Oklahoma while joining the powerhouses that have been consistent top 3 members for the last several weeks.

Ole Miss will once again have a four-game week starting on Tuesday as they take on Jackson State at 4 p.m. in Swayze Field.

From there, the Rebels will hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats for a weekend series in Lexington.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Billy Kuhl
BILLY KUHL

Home/Baseball