The Oxford Regional: Ole Miss Baseball's Opponents Revealed for Regional Play
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will have postseason baseball at Swayze Field with the program earning one of the coveted Top-16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
After an impressive run in the SEC Tournament last week in Hoover (Ala.), Bianco and Co. boosted their resumé and landed a host site.
For Ole Miss ace Hunter Elliot, the Mississippi native has been waiting for an opportunity to play postseason ball at Swayze Field since he signed with the program.
“It would mean a lot. I’ve never played postseason baseball in Oxford. I’ve heard it’s truly special,” Elliott said on Sunday.
“It would be one of the best environments in college baseball next weekend. But, yeah, just me being from Mississippi I grew up going to a ton of games, going to some really cool postseason games. It would mean the world for me to play in one.”
Now, all eyes are on the Oxford Regional with Ole Miss' opponents revealed for this weekend in NCAA Tournament Regional play.
The Oxford Regional:
No. 1: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 2: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 3: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
No. 4: Murray State Racers
Ole Miss is paired with the Athens Regional which includes host Georgia Bulldogs, Binghampton, Oklahoma State and Duke.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA DI baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: the automatic berths, and the at-large selections.
Since 2025, 29 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 35 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.
Which other schools will host next weekend to begin SEC Tournament play?
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
