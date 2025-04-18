The Recap: No. 11 Ole Miss Baseball Suffers Game 1 Loss to South Carolina, 3-2
The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels fell short in the series opener on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks 3-2 behind a dominant day from the Gamecocks on the mound.
South Carolina wasted no time putting themselves on the board in the first inning as Ole Miss sacrificed a run on a ground ball deep to shortstop Luke Cheng; giving the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead.
The Rebels responded in the third with Austin Fawley sending a ball deep into left center for a no-doubt solo home run to even the score at 1 apiece.
Both offenses went quiet until South Carolina broke through; putting two runs across. It started with a pair of singles from Gavin Braland knocking in Beau Hollins, quickly followed by Nathan Hall who plated KJ Scobey to give South Carolina a 3-1 advantage.
However, Ole Miss quickly cut it to a one-run game as Mitchell Sanford sent the Rebels second long ball of the game out this time into right center field making it 3-2
3-2 is where the game would stay as the Rebels could not get anything going after Sanford's home run; giving Ole Miss their second loss of the week.
The Rebels were kept in check all day by freshman starter Brandon Stone after throwing his first career complete game.
He totaled four strikeouts and only allowed six base hits and zero free passes, as well as going the full nine with only 86 total pitches.
This win for South Carolina pushes the Gamecocks record to 22-17 and 3-13 in the conference and Ole Miss now falls to 27-11 and 9-7 in conference play.
The Rebels and Gamecocks will return to action on Friday as the Rebels look to bounce back and force a decisive game 3 while South Carolina looks to clinch their first SEC series win of the season.
