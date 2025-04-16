How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Little Rock in 7-3 Loss on Tuesday
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 11 Ole Miss baseball dropped their second straight game Tuesday afternoon, falling to Little Rock 7-3.
Luke Hill went 3-for-5 and Will Furniss went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss. The top three batters in the Rebels' lineup went 6-for-13 while the bottom six had just one hit. Ole Miss left 12 runners on base.
The Rebels scored a run in the opening frame on back-to-back singles by Mitchell Sanford and Hill and a fielder's choice from Furniss.
They would take that 1-0 lead into the third inning when a two-out, bases loaded double gave Little Rock a 3-1 lead.
Ole Miss cut the lead to one in the fourth as Hayden Federico scored on a throwing error after he stole third base.
They tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning as Judd Utermark drew a leadoff walk and Isaac Humphrey hit a triple off the wall in center field to bring him home.
That would be the end of the scoring for the Rebels however as Little Rock put up two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Ole Miss would have just one baserunner over the final two innings.
The Rebels will travel to South Carolina this weekend for a matchup with the Gamecocks that starts on Thursday in Columbia.
