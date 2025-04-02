The Recap: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Dominate Midweek Win Over Jackson State Tigers
The No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels dominated the Jackson State Tigers in an 18-7 victory after handling business in the program's midweek matchup.
Ole Miss did not take long to open the scoring after loading the bases with the first three batters followed by Judd Utermark sending out a grand slam to center field; giving the Rebels a 4-0 lead with no one down in the first.
Ole Miss proceeded to strand a pair runners in scoring position but batted through the lineup; knocking out Jackson Sate starter JeAndrick Lourens after just 0.2 innings of work.
The offense was quiet on both sides until the fourth when Mitchell Sanford sent a leadoff solo shot into right field to extend Ole Miss' lead to 5-0.
That home run from Sanford was only the start of a seven-run explosion in the fifth inning.
Utermark, Isaac Humphrey and Campbell Smithwick all drew bases loaded walks to score a run and pinch runner Luke Cheng added on after taking home on a wild pitch.
From there, the inning was capped off by Owen Paino grounding out deep in the middle infield, which allowed Humphrery to advance home while ballooning the lead to 12-0.
Jackson State did not go down easy as they tacked on seven runs of their own in the sixth inning.
The Tigers also drew a bases loaded walk to drive in their first run of the game, soon followed by an error, which allowed a run to score.
The up-tempo sixth inning was capped off by Jackson State's Joseph Eichelberger smacking a bases clearing double to cut the lead from 12-0 to 12-7.
The Rebels did not let the seven-run slide last for long as they quickly jumped onto the Tigers' bullpen again as Humphrey recorded a sac fly and true freshman Ethan Surowiec logged his first career RBI. Surowiec singled in Sanford as Ole Miss then extended their lead to 14-7.
Ole Miss continued to add on in the seventh with Ryan Moreman clubbing a fly ball to center field for a sac fly, which gave Ole Miss an eight-run lead.
Cheng then put on the finishing touches with a three-run shot into left field; putting the run-rule into effect with Ole Miss taking home the victory.
Ole Miss rode behind an offensive showcase on Tuesday night led by Utermark with five RBI's, Cheng with three RBI's and Humphrey with a pair of his own. Five other Rebels recorded an RBI in the midweek win.
Ole Miss now sits at 22-10 on the year as they head into a Thursday through Saturday series in Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in another anticipated SEC showdown.
