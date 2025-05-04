The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Drops Game 2 to the Oklahoma Sooners 5-3 on Saturday
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels fall short of a late-inning comeback as the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners came away with a 5-3 win at L. Dale Mitchell Baseball Park in Norman (Okla.) in Game 2.
Oklahoma came out firing as Easton Carmichael opened the scoring with a two-run home run down the left field line and was quickly followed by Mason Hamlin's RBI fielders choice to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead after one.
Ole Miss put themselves on the board in the second as catcher Austin Fawley hit home run No. 14 on the season to cut the deficit to just two runs.
The Rebels had a chance to cut into the lead a little more as Luke Hill advanced on a pick-off play and a wild pitch to land him at third, but Sooners starter Cade Crossland produced a big strikeout to end the inning and keep the Sooners up 3-1.
The Rebels once again looked threatening after a defensive mistake by Oklahoma, but once again the Sooners worked out of it and kept the game 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
The Sooners extened their lead as Carmichael launched his second homer of the game off Riley Maddox; making it 4-1 in the fifth.
Oklahoma tacked on one more in the fifth as Dawson Willis drew a bases loaded walk before Walker Hooks produced a ground out to end the inning with Oklahoma ahead 5-1 through five innings.
After nine consecutive Rebels being retired, Ole Miss opened the seventh with a leadoff walk and a double to put two runners in scoring position before Isaac Humphrey dropped a single right over the glove of the third baseman; knocking in both to make it 5-3 Oklahoma.
The Rebels continued to look threatening as they loaded the bases with just one out, but a roped 5-3 double play off the bat of Judd Utermark ended the Rebels inning heading int the stretch down a pair of runs.
Both offenses stayed quiet and that provided the Sooners with a chance to turn to closer Dylan Crooks for the second straight day for another save opportunity.
After a pair of two-out hits, Crooks tallied a strikeout to end the game as the he clinched the series victory for the Oklahoma Sooners with a 5-3 win.
The Rebels and Sooners' series finale will take place on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
