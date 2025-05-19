The SEC Tournament Outlook: Ole Miss Baseball's Path to the SEC Championship
The Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up the regular season on Saturday at Swayze Field with focus now shifting towards postseason play.
The Rebels finished the regular season 37-18 overall and 16-14 in SEC play, which landed them as the No. 7 seed in this week' s SEC Tournament.
With that, they have officially clinched a first round bye with the program's first clash set to take place on Wednesday.
Ole Miss will be awaiting the winner of the No. 10 seeded Florida Gators vs. No. 15 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Rebels faced off against both of these teams in the regular season, taking the series early on against Florida and dropping a series clash later in the year against South Carolina.
If the Rebels are to move on past either one of their awaiting foes, they would take on seed No. 3 Arkansas, who clinched a double bye.
Ole Miss took on Arkansas to open SEC play in an exciting series where the Rebels took game one, dropped game two, before ultimately losing the series on Sunday behind a late-inning rally from the Razorbacks.
If the Rebels are to push past the Razorbacks, that would put them in the semifinals on Saturday against either Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn or LSU.
The path to the championship will not be easy for the Rebels, but with a first round bye, the Rebels have a chance to throw their regular weekend rotation plus one, providing a better shot to compete in that department.
The Rebels' bats also seemed to wake back up in the final weekend against Auburn, which Mike Bianco and Co. hope carries into SEC tournament as Ole Miss looks to make a run at not just the championship, but the opportunity to host a regional and/or super regional come NCAA Tournament time.
A look into the SEC Tournament bracket, schedule and television networks.
The SEC Tournament: Bracket and Schedule
Tuesday-Sunday, May 20-25
Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday, May 20 – First Round
Game 1: [9] Alabama vs. [16] Missouri – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 2: [12] Oklahoma vs. [13] Kentucky – TBD [SECN]
Game 3: [10] Florida vs. [15] South Carolina – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 4: [11] Mississippi State vs. [14] Texas A&M – TBD [SECN]
Wednesday, May 21 – Second Round
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. [8] Tennessee – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. [5] Georgia – TBD [SECN]
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. [7] Ole Miss – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. [6] Auburn – TBD [SECN]
Thursday, May 22 – Quarterfinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. [1] Texas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. [4] Vanderbilt – TBD [SECN]
Friday, May 23 – Quarterfinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. [2] Arkansas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. [3] LSU – TBD [SECN]
Saturday, May 24 – Semifinals
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 12 p.m. [SECN]
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 – TBD [SECN]
Sunday, May 25 – Championship Game
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 – 2 p.m. [ESPN2]
All Times Central
Note: The second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
