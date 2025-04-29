The Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Austin Peay in Tuesday Clash
No. 23 Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday night for a midweek clash against the Austin Peay Governors in Swayze Field.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Oxford.
After taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in pivotal Southeastern Conference series, the Rebels will look to carry their momentum into a matchup against Austin Peay.
A look into the preview for Tuesday night, how to watch and the latest buzz on Ole Miss' offensive success across the last handful of games.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Austin Peay Governors
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.65 ERA)
Austin Peay: LHP Chance Cox (3-0, 6.33 ERA)
The Buzz: Luke Hill, Austin Fawley Leading the Way
Luke Hill is currently riding a 28-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play. He has reached base in all but two of his 43 games played this season.
Austin Fawley has hit six home runs in his last 10 games played. During that stretch, Fawley has racked up 15 RBI and scored eight runs to go with his six home runs.
The Rebels are ranked second in the SEC in walks drawn with 263 total walks on the season. That number is the 12th highest in the NCAA.
Luke Hill leads the team with 36 walks, Will Furniss has 30, and Hayden Federico has 28. Hill and Federico have more walks than strikeouts at the plate.
Ole Miss drew 18 walks on April 1 against Jackson State, one shy of the program record set last season against High Point.
