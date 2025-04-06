Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Gaining Momentum in Transfer Portal Market
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue working through a critical offseason in Oxford with the program looking to reconstruct the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, all focus has now shifted towards the program taking that next step moving forward.
Ole Miss opened its checkbook in order to retain Beard, giving him a new six-year contract and additional NIL resources, with all attention now on building out the roster.
A look into a few names previously mentioned and fresh faces to keep tabs on.
The Names to Know: Rebels Linked to Key Targets
Pop Isaacs: Creighton [Guard]
Ole Miss has become a school heavily involved in Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs, according to multiple reports.
Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists before his 2024-25 season came to a close after eight games. The electrifying guard suffered a season-ending hip injury in December.
After a two-year stint with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Isaacs entered the portal last offseason before signing with Creighton.
Now, he's re-entered the portal in search of his third school. Isaacs should have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he qualifies for a medical redshirt from the 2024-25 season.
On3 Sports has logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for his services over multiple powerhouse programs.
But it didn't stop there after 247Sports placed one as well. The Rebels remain in pole position to land the Creighton guard.
Isaacs was in Oxford a visit earlier this week prior to the NCAA Dead Period going into effect.
Corey Chest: LSU [Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, he's back on the market as one of the top forwards available. He's garnered significant SEC interest and is fresh off of a visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Chest arrived in Oxford on Tuesday, according to his social media, to begin his visit with the Rebels. He's checked out campus, met with the coaching staff and worked through a photoshoot sporting the Ole Miss colors.
Jacari White: North Dakota State [Guard]
North Dakota State transfer Jacari White named Ole Miss as a finalist for his new home, according to multiple reports.
White is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, and is a top target for the Rebels. Other finalists for White include Houston, Virginia Tech, Texas, and West Virginia.
The senior guard from Orlando (Fla.) is listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. White was an unranked prospect coming out of Olympia High School, and played at State College of Florida from 2021-2022, before joining the Bison during the 2022 offseason, and has been in Fargo ever since.
White has seen consistent minutes for the Bison, earning a starting spot this past season, where he averaged 17.1 points per game, while shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from three-point rang.
He helped lead the Bison to a 20-11 record and Summit League Conference Tournament Quarterfinals appearance.
White is the definition of a combo-guard. He can shoot the ball efficiently, as well as score inside both the paint and the permitter with ease.
Ja'Borri McGhee: UAB [Guard]
The talented UAB junior averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 boards, and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field across 37 starts during the 2024-25 season.
Now, he's down to a pair of finalists: Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Augusto Cassia: Butler [Forward]
The rising junior from Salvador, Brazil is listed at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds. He appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia helped the Bulldogs to a 15-19 overall record, and a College Basketball Crown appearance this past season.
He is a true forward. At 6-foot-8, Cassia is the perfect size, and weighing in at 220 pounds, his build is ideal for his style of play. Cassia can shoot the ball well, but prefers to drive to the basket, powering his way the basket.
Cassia isn't the quickest player, but his strength and discipline in the paint make him an efficient scorer in the paint. He can also bring the ball into the post and settle for jump shots while utilizing a great step-back shot as well.
Shooting from three-point range is also a key element to Cassia's game. He shot 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
