Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Gaining Momentum in Transfer Portal Market

TP Latest: UAB transfer guard Ja’Borri McGhee has narrowed his final two schools to Ole Miss and Mississippi State, he tells @Revocruit.



The 6’1” junior averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 boards, and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field across 37 starts this season.#TP4PT… pic.twitter.com/B0hdETNsyV