Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Lands Commitment From Sought-After French Guard
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from French guard, Ilias Kamardine, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is a former MVP and tournament champion at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket while dominating overseas.
Kamardine turns 22-years-old in October and plays for Dijon in Pro A with college coaches salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
The international guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and 2.4 rebounds in the EuroCup this season.
Kamardine is a prospect that continues evolving as a shooter after shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-pount range and 79 percent from the free throw line this year.
Beard and Co. reel in commitment No. 5 via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kamardine now in the mix.
Ole Miss signed Butler forward Augusto Cassia on Monday with the program landing back-to-back pledges this week.
Monday's Commitment: Augusto Cassia [Butler Forward]
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Butler forward Augusto Cassia on Monday, he revealed via social media.
Cassia, a 6-foot-8, 220-pounder, heads to Oxford after a stint with the Butler Bulldogs across a pair of seasons.
The rising-junior from Salvador, Brazil appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game
He shot 66.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia is a talented three-point shooter where he can now add a key element to the Rebels' 2025-26 roster moving forward.
He shot nearly 43 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
