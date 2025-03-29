Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Pursuing Multiple Transfer Portal Prospects
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will work through a critical offseason in Oxford with the program gearing up to retool the roster following a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament.
Beard and Co. have cemented themselves as a force across the college basketball landscape with the Rebels now looking to reload via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
"Just super appreciative of our players raising the expectations for themselves and our program. Now our fans feel it, our students feel it, our town feels it," Beard said on Friday.
"Ole Miss basketball isn't going anywhere, and we'll never forget these seniors that took us on a special ride this year."
Now, with the Transfer Portal officially open for business, the Rebels will be tasked with adding players with the chance to reconstruct the roster in Oxford.
Which available players has Ole Miss reached out to this week?
Names to Know: Rebels Pursuing Talent
Jacari White - Guard - North Dakota State
North Dakota State shooting guard Jacari White has quickly become one of the more enticing players in the Transfer Portal market after announcing he would be testing the waters.
Now, with his name officially in the portal, White has heard from multiple programs, including the Ole Miss Rebels.
White has received interest from the likes of:
Florida St
BYU
Alabama
Tennessee
South Carolina
Ole Miss
USC
Illinois
Virginia Tech
LSU
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Texas A&M
Washington
Kansas
Houston
The 6-foot-3 senior from Florida averaged 17.1 points per game last season and will receive an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling, according to On3 Sports.
According to multiple reports, White is scheduling a visit with the Virginia Tech Hokies, but it's clear there is a level of interest from Ole Miss to this point. It'll be interesting to see if the program turns up the heat for his services.
Nick Pringle - Forward - South Carolina
Antonio Chol - Guard - Garden CC/Rutgers
Amarion Dickerson - Guard - Robert Morris University
Chris Beard's Thoughts:
"[Jaemyn] Brakefield, you guys might have heard us tell this story, but he basically helped us put this team together. He was part of every official visit, almost every initial phone call and zoom. He had his hands all over this team.
"I don't know what Brake's going to do later in life, but the minute he tells me he wants to coach, he has a job -- although I'll try to do everything I can to discourage him to do that."
