Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Trending for Coveted Transfer Portal Guard
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a critical offseason in Oxford following an impressive 2024-25 season for the program.
Beard and Co. are coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the Rebels quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with across the college basketball landscape.
"Just super appreciative of our players raising the expectations for themselves and our program. Now our fans feel it, our students feel it, our town feels it," Beard said on Friday.
"Ole Miss basketball isn't going anywhere, and we'll never forget these seniors that took us on a special ride this year."
Now, with the Transfer Portal officially open for business, the Rebels will be tasked with adding players with the chance to reconstruct the roster in Oxford.
Rebels Trending on the Trail: Creighton's Pop Isaacs
Ole Miss has become a school heavily involved in Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs, according to multiple reports.
Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists before his 2024-25 season came to a close after eight games. The electrifying guard suffered a season-ending hip injury in December.
After a two-year stint with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Isaacs entered the portal last offseason before signing with Creighton.
Now, he's re-entered the portal in search of his third school. Isaacs should have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he qualifies for a medical redshirt from the 2024-25 season.
On3 Sports has logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for his services over multiple powerhouse programs.
Beard and the Rebels will be losing multiple key contributors this offseason with Isaacs quickly becoming a player that can pick up where Ole Miss left off this season.
