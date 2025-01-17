Bracketology Update: Where is Ole Miss Following Upset Win Over Alabama?
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels are on a hot streak in SEC play as they have opened league action with a 4-0 record, most recently upsetting the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa for the program's first-ever road win over an AP Top 5 team.
How did Tuesday's result over the Tide affect Ole Miss' standing in the NCAA Tournament race? The Rebels saw a bump up in their seeding, according to the latest bracketology projections from Joe Lunardi, holding the distinction of being a five-seed in the Big Dance. This is up from a six-seed projection in last week's post.
In these projections, Ole Miss is paired with four-seed Purdue, 12-seed McNeese and 13-seed South Alabama in Denver. The Rebels are one of 12 programs from the Southeastern Conference to be included in the tournament projections, excluding the Vanderbilt Commodores who are listed as one of the "first four out" of the field.
Should Ole Miss continue its momentum and reach the tournament this season, it would be their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for Ole Miss moving forward as the Rebels are scheduled to face another projected five-seed on the road on Saturday in the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State has dropped back-to-back games in league play (falling to Kentucky and Auburn), but it entered this week as the No. 15 team in the country, per the AP Poll.
Tip-off this weekend between the Rebels and Bulldogs is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.