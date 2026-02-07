How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball's Late Push Not Enough in 79-68 Loss to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – An offensive surge in the second half helped Ole Miss hold the lead multiple times late, but they would ultimately fall short 79-68 against Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Center.

Ole Miss (11-12, 3-7 SEC) started things off with a three-pointer from Augusto Cassia. However, Texas (15-9, 6-5 SEC) quickly responded, taking its first lead at the 18:00 mark, 4-3.

Through the next 5:08 of play, Texas's lead swung from two to as much as seven points. Ole Miss managed to get back in rhythm as Corey Chest scored a layup as Texas led 29-13 with 5:36 left in the first half.

The Rebels managed to battle back and trim the lead, as Texas would hold the advantage 37-25 headed into the half break.

A 12-4 scoring run on 5-5 shooting from the field to open the second half got Ole Miss within four, 41-37, before a deep two from Ilias Kamardine made it a one-point game, 45-44, to force a second timeout from Texas.

A clutch three-pointer from Eduardo Klafke would give Ole Miss its first lead since the opening, up 47-45. While each team traded buckets to go back out in front, the game sat at 68-all with just under three minutes to go.

However, the home team would inch ahead during the final moments, keeping the Ole Miss comeback at bay.

Ole Miss will finally return home to Oxford, Mississippi, to play Alabama on Wednesday, February 11, at 6 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

NOTABLES

- Eduardo Klafke dropped a career high 16 points as well as his second straight game in double figures.

- Klafke added six rebounds and three assists with zero turnovers.

- For the second time in his career, Augusto Cassia connected on two makes from beyond the arc, finishing 3-3 from the field.

- AJ Storr tied his season best with three steals on the defensive end.

