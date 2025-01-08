The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Arkansas

The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to improve to 2-0 in conference play on Wednesday night.

John Macon Gillespie

Dec 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with guard Sean Pedulla (3) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to improve to 2-0 in SEC play on Wednesday night, but they will have to overcome a road test against the Arkansas Razorbacks to reach that goal.

Ole Miss opened SEC action with a win over Georgia on Saturday, and although they did not play their best basketball, the Rebels rode a strong second half to the successful result at home. Head coach Chris Beard said following the game that he was pleased with one area in particular from his team.

"We fought. In the first half against Memphis, we didn't play our best," Beard said after the Georgia game. "It's a two-point game, and then we got out-fought in the second half. Today, it's the same type of thing. The first conference game, a lot of nerves, both teams wanted to win, both teams have had good non-conferences.

"I thought in the second half, we fought. The stats are what they are, but we fought. We competed...We had some things not go our way today, but we just kept fighting."

The win over Georgia helped Ole Miss bounce back from a difficult loss at Memphis the weekend prior. Arkansas, on the other hand, is entering this game with an 0-1 mark in SEC play following a loss to Tennessee in its conference opener. Early-season momentum is at play in Fayetteville on Wednesday night.

Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

WHO: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

RECORDS: Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

WHEN: Jan. 8 -- 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Ark.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Color: Dane Bradshaw

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss +2.5, Arkansas -2.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss +128, Arkansas -154

OVER/UNDER: 147.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
