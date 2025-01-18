How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Mississippi State
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history as they took down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Now, the focus has to shift to the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs, another program the Rebels will face on the road on Saturday.
The win over Alabama kept Ole Miss undefeated in SEC play, holding a record of 4-0. Mississippi State, on the other hand, has dropped back-to-back league games against Kentucky and Auburn, so the Bulldogs will be looking to return to the win column in this in-state rivalry.
After Tuesday's game, Rebels head coach Chris Beard was asked how monumental the win over Alabama was for his program, and he wants the program's focus to remain on the tasks ahead.
"In my mind, it's not [monumental]," Beard said. "This was the fourth SEC game. We're trying to put ourselves in position to win every night, execute a game plan. The whole 'this is the first time,' when you get a job, you go in the arena, and you don't see a Final Four banner, you say, 'We're going to have to do some firsts around here.'
"That stuff really means nothing to me. Not to disrespect the question, but we didn't come here to win a game in January. We came here to be one of those teams that has a chance to win six games in March in three weekends. Long ways to go, but tonight was a good SEC road win, no doubt about it."
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Saturday.
WHO: No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs
RECORDS: Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (14-3, 2-2 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 18 -- 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: Brian Custer, Color: Joe Crispin
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Mississippi State -5.5, Ole Miss +5.5
MONEY LINE: Mississippi State -235, Ole Miss +190
OVER/UNDER: 145.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
