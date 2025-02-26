How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Top-Ranked Auburn
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball has lost back-to-back games on the hardwood, and the road doesn't get any easier on Wednesday night when coach Chris Beard's team travels to face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers.
Ole Miss has lost games to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt that halted momentum previously established during a three-game winning streak ahead of the game against the Bulldogs, and the Rebels are hoping to regain some of that positive trajectory in the final stretch of the regular season.
The Rebels fell behind early to Vanderbilt on Saturday, and Beard believes that slow start was a key factor in the loss.
"I thought the difference the game was our poor start," said Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard in an interview postgame. "They (Vanderbilt) were very aggressive out of the gate, and we needed to take that first punch better than we did."
Ole Miss and Auburn met previously this season in a game that came in Oxford, and the Tigers came away with a 92-82 win at the SJB Pavilion. Can the Rebels get off to a better start and pull off the upset on Wednesday? Here's how you can watch the action unfold on The Plains.
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
RECORDS: Ole Miss (19-8, 8-6 SEC) vs. Auburn (25-2, 13-1 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 26 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Ala.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss +13.5, Auburn -13.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss +660, Auburn -1050
OVER/UNDER: 153.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.