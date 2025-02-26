The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Top-Ranked Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels face a stiff road test on Wednesday night when they take on the No. 1 Auburn Tigers.

John Macon Gillespie

Feb 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard paces the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard paces the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball has lost back-to-back games on the hardwood, and the road doesn't get any easier on Wednesday night when coach Chris Beard's team travels to face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers.

Ole Miss has lost games to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt that halted momentum previously established during a three-game winning streak ahead of the game against the Bulldogs, and the Rebels are hoping to regain some of that positive trajectory in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Rebels fell behind early to Vanderbilt on Saturday, and Beard believes that slow start was a key factor in the loss.

"I thought the difference the game was our poor start," said Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard in an interview postgame. "They (Vanderbilt) were very aggressive out of the gate, and we needed to take that first punch better than we did."

Ole Miss and Auburn met previously this season in a game that came in Oxford, and the Tigers came away with a 92-82 win at the SJB Pavilion. Can the Rebels get off to a better start and pull off the upset on Wednesday? Here's how you can watch the action unfold on The Plains.

WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

RECORDS: Ole Miss (19-8, 8-6 SEC) vs. Auburn (25-2, 13-1 SEC)

WHEN: Feb. 26 -- 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Ala.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss +13.5, Auburn -13.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss +660, Auburn -1050

OVER/UNDER: 153.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball