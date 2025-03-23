The Grove Report

How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Iowa State Cyclones in the NCAA Tournament

The Rebels will square off against No. 3 Iowa State, Sweet 16 berth on the line in Milwaukee.

Zack Nagy

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) dribbles during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Chris Beard and the No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels will square off against No. 3 Iowa State on Sunday night in Milwaukee with tip-off set for 6:45 p.m. CT.

It'll be a battle in the Fiserv Forum with the Rebels and Cyclones both looking to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win in the Round of 32 clash.

For Beard and the Ole Miss squad, they expect a rowdy crowd on Sunday night with both fanbases traveling well to Milwaukee.

"We’ve got a lot of Ole Miss people that will be here. We’re very appreciative of the time and expense it takes to get here," Beard said on Saturday.

"But when I think of Iowa State, I first think of their fanbase. Then again, from the basketball side, T.J.’s teams have an identify. You know what you’re getting into. Won’t be a lot of surprises with T.J. Physical, hard-playing defense, trying to get you to turn it over.

"On offense they’re going to put you in a lot of tough spots. They can do a lot of different things on offense. They don’t have just one primary ball handler or one shooter or one post up guy. They’ve got true positionless players. This is a great roster build that T.J. and his guys have done this season."

Ole Miss and Iowa State will take the floor with tip-off set for 6:45 p.m. CT with the Rebels heading into the clash as underdogs.

A look into the preview for Sunday and the final betting odds for the Round of 32 matchup.

Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

The Start Time and How to Watch:

Start Time: 6:45 p.m. CT on March 23
Channel: TruTV
Location: Milwaukee (Wisc.)

The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Iowa State Cyclones

(Via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+5.5)
- Iowa State: (-5.5)

Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (+195)
- Iowa State: (-238)

Over/Under: 244.5

The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Milwaukee as 5.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring the Iowa State Cyclones following impressive Round 1 victory.

Chris Beard's Take: History Against the Iowa State Cyclones

"Yeah, again, great fanbase. I actually tore my ACL one time in Ames, Iowa as the opposing coach and fell down during a game. And from my perspective nobody really laughed at me. Kind of a respectful fanbase. Great basketball, people, country, job. Certainly I studied he’d it during the Tim Floyd days and all the success since there," Beard said on Saturday.

"And I think that’ll be a factor in tomorrow’s game. Iowa State is deserving of their high seed. They were able to play in a driving distance from their fanbase. So we’ve told our guys to expect kind of a road game type environment."

All eyes will be on the Round of 32 matchup in Milwaukee (Wisc.) on Sunday night with tip-off set for 6:45 p.m. CT on TruTV.

