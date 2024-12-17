How To Watch: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Hosts Southern Jaguars
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed some prosperous times on the hardwood in recent days, improving their record to 9-1 on the young season and rising to No. 17 in the latest installment of the AP Top 25.
They will put their winning ways to the test on Tuesday night when they play host to the Southern Jaguars at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The Jaguars enter the contest as winners of four straight games, including victories over Louisiana Tech and Tulsa in recent days.
Ole Miss has won three straight games dating back to its blowout win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3. Since then, the Rebels have gained wins over Lindenwood and, most recently, Southern Miss.
Rebels head coach Chris Beard drew some positives and negatives from his team's win over USM, but one area he wanted to see improve following the game was effort on offense.
"I thought offensively we had possessions where we were standing around too much against their zone," Beard said. "We encouraged the guys to stay aggressive offensively, and then we had a couple loose balls that we were disappointed in. Southern Miss had guys dive on the floor and Ole Miss had guys reach on the floor, and that just not how we play the game."
Can Ole Miss keep its winning streak alive on Tuesday night? Here's how you can watch the action if you can't get to the SJB Pavilion.
WHO: Southern Jaguars vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Southern (5-4) vs. Ole Miss (9-1)
WHEN: Dec. 17 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby, Color: Marc Dukes