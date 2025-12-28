How to Watch Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Alcorn State in Sunday Afternoon Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – Following a short break for the holidays, Ole Miss will close out its nonconference slate against Alcorn State on Sunday, December 28. Tipoff at the SJB Pavilion will be at 2 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

No. 15/17 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 0-0 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (137-97) • 13th Season in Career (231-160)

Alcorn State Lady Braves (3-7, 0-0 SWAC)

Head Coach: Nate Kilbert • 6th Season at ASU (51-97) • 24th Season in Career (230-443)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Will Kollmeyer

Color: Lindsay King

Reporter: Annie Strong

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday's matchup will mark the 20th all-time matchup between Ole Miss and Alcorn State in a series that dates to 1980. The Rebels are 18-1 against the Lady Braves, with all their wins coming consecutively. Alcorn State won the first game of the series in 1980, 70-66, but Ole Miss has gone undefeated since then. In total, the Rebels have dropped 90-plus points on the Lady Braves six times in 19 matches, most recently in last year's competition.

Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is 4-0 against the Lady Braves in her tenure in Oxford. Her second win against Alcorn State being the most impressive, as Ole Miss tallied its first100-point performance under her, on Dec. 8, 2020.

The Rebels won 104-48, which is also the ninth-widest margin of victory in Ole Miss history. It's the highest-scoring game by a Coach Yo led Rebel team, and a Sandy & John Black Pavilion record for most points scored. Ole Miss shot 61.54 percent from the field, the third most efficient scoring day in program history, as six players went for double figures.

Historically, Ole Miss has shot exceedingly well against Alcorn State. Three of the top six best field goal percentage performances in Ole Miss history have come against Alcorn State. Last season, Ole Miss made program history by shooting 67.3 percent from the field, the most efficient evening of shooting by any Rebel squad.

SCOUTING THE LADY BRAVES

Nate Kilbert leads Alcorn State in his sixth year at the helm. The Lady Braves are 3-7 entering Sunday's matchup, and have faced four Power Four teams thus far, all of whom within the SEC. Ole Miss will mark the fifth and final opponent from the SEC for Alcorn State this season before it enters its conference slate.

In their three wins, the Lady Braves are averaging 78 points per game. Alcorn State's most convincing win of the season came against Rust College, when the Lady Braves routed the Bearcats, 72-32. Nakia Cheatham, Alcorn State's top scorer this season, dropped 17 points in 20 minutes of action against Rust.

Cheatham, a four-year player for the Lady Braves, is averaging 12.8 points per game, and leads the team in steals with 24 through 10 games for a 2.4 per game average. That average leads the SWAC. She is also the team's leader in rebounds with a 5.4 per game average.

Maya Hunkin-Claytor and Kiarra Henderson support Cheatham with scoring and defensively. Both average at least eight points per game, Hunkin-Claytor is an established sharpshooter from long distance.

She leads the SWAC with a 44.1 percent clip from 3-point range. Hunkin-Claytor leads a very capable deep distance shooting Alcorn State team, which leads the SWAC in 3-point percentage with 36.3 percent of their attempts converting. That mark is top-50 nationally.

Henderson is just behind Cheatham in steals, with 1.9 per game and 19 overall. Henderson is Alcorn State's best passer, averaging 4.4 per game. She's the only Lady Brave north of 40 assists this season, the next closest being Dalayja Hurt-Floyd, who has 17 assists for a 1.7 per game average. Her per/game assist rate leads the SWAC.

Defensively, Alcorn State has the second-best scoring defense in the SWAC. As a team, the Lady Braves have registered 26 blocks and allows a 42.8 percent field goal percentage for their opponents. They also play cleanly, having the second fewest fouls in the conference.

GAMES AGAINST THE SWAC

Ole Miss has historically dominated SWAC opponents, holding a 100-7 combined record against all members of the conference.

The Rebels went 5-0 against SWAC opponents last season, with two of the victories (against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State) setting program records for fewest points allowed. Ole Miss has won the last 22 matchups against SWAC opponents, with McPhee-McCuin holding a perfect 21-0 record. The Rebels are already 3-0 against SWAC opponents this season, with victories against Alabama A&M, Southern and most recently Mississippi Valley State.

HOME SWEET HOME

Rebel nation has turned the SJB Pavilion into an intimidating environment for visiting teams, especially in the nonconference slate.

Ole Miss has won 38 of its last 41 games at home against nonconference opponents, dating back to the 2020 season.

During the 2024-25 season, the Rebels won all seven nonconference games at the SJB Pavilion, the third time Ole Miss has entered conference competition undefeated at home under Coach Yo. The Rebels aim to build on that success with the last nonconference matchup on their home court this year.

