Stephen A. Smith Reveals Massive News Surrounding Ole Miss Women's Basketball

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a strong 2025-26 season in Oxford with the program cruising in Southeastern Conference play.

After taking down the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night, the Rebels moved to 21-6 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play with Cotie McMahon's historic night paving the way.

McMahon dropped a career high 39 points for the Rebels (21-6, 8-4 SEC), which is tied with Ole Miss legends Eugenia Conner and Peggie Gillom for the third-most points ever by a Rebel in a single game. McMahon’s point total trails only Gillom and Bianca Thomas for the most in program history.

Additionally, her 39 points are an SJB Pavilion record, which was previously set in 2019 by Crystal Allen when she scored 34. Two of Ole Miss’ five best individual scoring efforts in program history have now come against Tennessee, the best performance being Gillom’s 45 points against the Lady Vols in 1978. It also marked the most points by an individual in an SEC game this season.

Now, the good news continues flowing in The 'Sip with McPhee-McCuin and Co. set to receive a surprise for Thursday's matchup against the LSU Tigers.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith will make his way down to Oxford for the Rebels' SEC matchup against Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.

Once Lane Kiffin departed Ole Miss, Smith's comments on the program sparked buzz surrounding the Rebels where he will now check-in with the program to see what the "hype" is about.

"Because it's you, I'm going to come down to Oxford, just for you," Smith told McPhee-McCuin. "Ain't nobody else getting me down to Oxford, Mississippi now. I'm coming down just for you. I'm coming to the game. I'm coming down just for you. I'm gonna look at my schedule and make it happen."

Tipoff between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers is set for 8 p.m. CT at the SJB Pavilion with Smith set to get a firsthand look at the program in Oxford.

