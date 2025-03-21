How to Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Ball State in the NCAA Tournament
The No. 5 seeded Ole Miss Rebels will prepare for a First Round matchup against the Ball State Cardinals with tipoff set for 5 p.m. CT in Waco (Tex.).
Appearing in its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, Ole Miss reaches the big dance for the fourth straight season for the first time since 1989 through 1992.
The Rebels have made it past the first weekend of the tournament in over half of their appearances, making 11 Sweet Sixteens before moving on to five Elite Eights.
Now, the program will look to once again make a move in the NCAA Tournament with the Rebels' opening game against the Ball State Cardinals taking place on Friday evening.
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Ball State Cardinals
Start Time: 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 21
Channel: ESPNU
Location: Waco (Tex.)
ON THE AIR
Television: ESPNU
Play-by-Play: Krista Blunk
Color: Mary Murphy
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty
The Scouting Report: Meet the Ball State Cardinals
Brady Sallee is in his 13th season leading Ball State. During his tenure, he's collected over 250 wins to become the winningest coach in Ball State women's basketball history.
He guided the Cardinals to the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament, where they would go on to win their second ever conference title over No. 2 Toledo, 65-58. By winning, Ball State earned its second ever trip to the national tournament.
The last time Ball State went dancing was in 2009 as the No. 12 seed, where it upset No. 5 Tennessee in the first round.
As showcased by their domination in the MAC Tournament, the Cardinals are top three in the conference in 17 statistical rankings.
Ball State has the best defense in the conference, leading the MAC in blocks and defensive field goal percentage. It has the third-best scoring defense and the second-most defensive rebounds per game, which it ranks top 50 in nationally.
The Cardinals are adept at turning good defense into good offense, holding a 12.9 scoring margin. Ball State scores 72.7 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting from the field.
Four players average double-digit points for the Cardinals, with another player (Elise Stuck) averaging just below that mark with a 9.9 average.
Alex Richard and Ally Becki and the main scoring contributors, averaging 16.5 and 13.9 points per game, respectively.
Richard, a 6-foot-1 senior forward has spent the last three seasons at Ball State, where she's collected nearly 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. She scored a career-high 33 points against Toledo in February, and another 28 points against the Rockets in the MAC Championship Match.
The MAC Player of the Year in Becki is a four-year starter for the Cardinals and has the sixth-most points in Ball State women's basketball history with 1665 entering Friday's game.
Along with scoring, Becki is the team's top assist distributor and stealer, pacing the MAC with 6.3 assists per game while averaging 2.18 steals.
Her 214 assists this season is third in the nation, behind Katie Dinnebier of Drake and Serena Sundell of Kansas State. Becki secured a triple double against Memphis on Nov. 13, 2024, with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
