How to Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins in NCAA Tournament Clash
The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the No. 1 seeded UCLA Bruins on Friday night in Spokane (Wash.) with a spot in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight on the line.
Yolett McPhee-McCuin's Rebels will take on one of America's top talents in Bruins forward Lauren Betts in Friday's Sweet 16 clash with all eyes on the impressive post presence.
"Lauren Betts is a great player, UCLA is a great team, so it will definitely be a challenge. But like I said, we've been battle-tested and put in positions all season long," Rebels forward Madison Scott said. "Our last game, we played a very physical post against Baylor and also we play in the SEC, so we say big, tough posts every night. You get what I'm saying?
"So it will definitely be a challenge, but God has prepared us, our coaches have prepared us. You know, we're prepared. So we're ready. So, that's it."
Now, all focus is on the Rebels' Sweet 16 clash against the No. 1 overall seed in UCLA on Friday night with a berth to the Elite Eight on the line.
The Preview: No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins
How to Watch: Sweet 16 Clash in Spokane
Television Notes:
Channel: ESPN at 9 p.m. CT
Play-by-Play: Pam Ward
Color: Stephanie White
Reporter: Holly Rowe
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty
The ESPN Basketball Power Index Prediction: UCLA Takes Control
ESPN BPI Selection: UCLA Bruins
ESPN BPI Win Percentage (UCLA): 80.4 percent
ESPN BPI Win Percentage (Ole Miss): 19.6 percent
ESPN BPI Point Differential: 9.3 points
The Sweet 16 Schedule: Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)
(All Times Eastern)
(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland | 5 p.m. on ESPN
(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss | 10 p.m. on ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.