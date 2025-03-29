The Grove Report

How to Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins in NCAA Tournament Clash

The Rebels will face off against the No. 1 overall seeded Bruins, anticipated clash in Spokane.

Zack Nagy

Mar 23, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin celebrates with the Ole Miss band after defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles 67-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin celebrates with the Ole Miss band after defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles 67-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the No. 1 seeded UCLA Bruins on Friday night in Spokane (Wash.) with a spot in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight on the line.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin's Rebels will take on one of America's top talents in Bruins forward Lauren Betts in Friday's Sweet 16 clash with all eyes on the impressive post presence.

"Lauren Betts is a great player, UCLA is a great team, so it will definitely be a challenge. But like I said, we've been battle-tested and put in positions all season long," Rebels forward Madison Scott said. "Our last game, we played a very physical post against Baylor and also we play in the SEC, so we say big, tough posts every night. You get what I'm saying?

"So it will definitely be a challenge, but God has prepared us, our coaches have prepared us. You know, we're prepared. So we're ready. So, that's it."

Now, all focus is on the Rebels' Sweet 16 clash against the No. 1 overall seed in UCLA on Friday night with a berth to the Elite Eight on the line.

The Preview: No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins

How to Watch: Sweet 16 Clash in Spokane

Television Notes:
Channel: ESPN at 9 p.m. CT
Play-by-Play: Pam Ward
Color: Stephanie White
Reporter: Holly Rowe

OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

The ESPN Basketball Power Index Prediction: UCLA Takes Control

ESPN BPI Selection: UCLA Bruins
ESPN BPI Win Percentage (UCLA): 80.4 percent
ESPN BPI Win Percentage (Ole Miss): 19.6 percent
ESPN BPI Point Differential: 9.3 points

The Sweet 16 Schedule: Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

(All Times Eastern)

(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland | 5 p.m. on ESPN
(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss | 10 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Home/Basketball