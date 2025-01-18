Injury Report: Ole Miss Receives Good News on Mikeal Brown-Jones
The SEC gauntlet continues for the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday as they take on the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. According to the latest injury reports released by the Southeastern Conference, the Rebels could have a key player back on the floor for the game.
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones is listed as "probable" for the road game in Starkville after entering concussion protocol in the conference opener against the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this month. Brown-Jones has since missed three straight games, and while Ole Miss has remained undefeated in the SEC, his return would be a big boost as the Rebels look to take down their in-state foe on Saturday.
After Ole Miss' win over LSU earlier this month, head coach Chris Beard gave an injury update on Brown-Jones and said he hoped that he could see the floor again soon.
"He's in concussion protocol, so those things are a lot different than when [athletic director] Keith Carter played, I'll tell you that," Beard said with a laugh. "We've got great trainers and great doctors, and Mikeal is as tough as any player I've ever coached. He's doing everything he can, doctors and trainers are communicating around the clock.
"He's progressing in the right direction, so we're hoping he can play sooner than later."
Mississippi State has two players listed on its portion of the injury report for Saturday: guard Kanye Clary (out) and guard Riley Kugel (probable). Kugel was a game time decision against Auburn and did not see the floor, and Clary has missed 10 straight games with a lower-leg injury.
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.