Michigan State's Tom Izzo Praises Ole Miss Basketball, Chris Beard's Efforts
The No. 6 seed Ole Miss men's basketball team (24-12, 10-8 SEC) dropped a hard-fought matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan State (30-6, 17-3 BIG 10) 73-70, Friday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Both sides would start strong defensively as 10 total points were scored over the first 4:28 of action. Michigan State would lead 6-4, at the under 16 media timeout.
Sean Pedulla would find his stroke early with eight points and two three-pointers over the first 8:51 of play. Ole Miss jumped out to a 15-10 lead with 11:09 remaining in half number one.
Ole Miss forced five early Michigan State turnovers, generating four steals. The Rebels would stretch their advantage to eight, leading 22-14 with 7:41 left.
Michigan State chipped away, cutting the Rebel lead to three after a 5-0 run over 3:27.
The Rebels would respond with a 7-0 run of their own over 1:15 of action. A triple and lay in from Matthew Murrell followed by a fastbreak bucket from Jaemyn Brakefield pushed the Ole Miss lead to 29-19, with 3:52 to play.
A 6-0 run over 1:05 from the Spartans to close the half cut the Ole Miss lead to 33-31 at the break.
Both team would trade baskets to start the second half of play. A Pedulla steal and layup would push the Ole Miss lead to five at the 16:14 mark. MSU's Tre Holloman would answer with a lay in of his own making it 42-39, at the under 16 media.
Pedulla would find Davon Barnes for a triple as the Rebels would stretch their lead to nine with 12:15 to go. The Spartans hit four of their next five field goals to make it 50-49, Ole Miss with 7:52 to play.
Michigan State would take their first lead of the game at the 7:50 mark after a pair of free throws from Carson Cooper. Pedulla would respond with his third three-pointer of the game to tie it at 53 with 6:39 to go.
A back-and-forth affair would occur for the next 3:00 of action as playmakers on both sides traded buckets for their teams. A Murrell three would put Ole Miss ahead by one before a slam on the other end by Coen Carr put MSU back in front.
Pedulla would hit another three followed by a Jeremy Fears Jr. bucket to tie the game at 61 with 3:47 left in regulation. The game would be tied for the 10th time before MSU's Jaden Akins put the Spartans in front 65-63 with 1:27 left.
Out of a Spartan timeout with 53.0 seconds left, Carson Cooper would convert for the Spartans stretching their lead to four with 40 seconds left. Pedulla converted a quick two for Ole Miss on the other end as Ole Miss called timeout with 33.6 on the clock down 67-65.
Michigan State was able to inbound as Akins stepped to the line after an Ole Miss foul and converted two at the charity stripe making it 69-65, Spartans. With 17.7 seconds on the clock, Pedulla would score, making it 69-67 Michigan State with 13.9 seconds remaining.
Out of their final timeout, Michigan State would get the ball inbounded once more forcing a foul. Tre Holloman made a pair of free throws putting the Spartans up 71-67, ultimately icing the contest.
Tom Izzo's Take: Ole Miss Rebels Top Team
"First of all, that team was the toughest, most physical defensive team that we've played in years. It reminded me of the old Gene Keady, Clem Haskins teams when I started in this profession. They did a good job. I didn't think we did a very good job. We got stymied a lot."
