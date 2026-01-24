Ole Miss Basketball vs. Kentucky Wildcats Start Time, TV Channel and Scouting Report

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Lexington on Saturday for a critical SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at the historic Rupp Arena.

The Rebels and Wildcats will tipoff at 10 a.m. CT due to inclement weather set to roll through the region across the next 72-plus hours with the start time adjusting accordingly.

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Dennis Scott

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS

Kentucky enters this game with a season record of 13-6, going 4-2 to begin SEC action. They picked up non-conference wins over Indiana and St. John's, and have recently won four games in a row over Mississippi State, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas.

The Wildcats currently sit in fifth in the SEC standings, and are earning votes in both the AP and Coaches Poll. They rank 31st in the most recent NET Rankings and 25th in KenPom.

Returning guard Otega Oweh paces Kentucky offensively with a clip of 15.7 points per game, while Malachi Moreno leads them in rebounding with an average of 6.3 per game. On the defensive end, Moreno leads the charge down low with 1.6 blocks per game, as Oweh averages a team-high 2.0 steals per contest.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Fastbreak points: 18.3, 9th

- Assist-to-turnover ratio: 1.68, 20th

- Bench points per game: 31.8, 33rd

- Turnovers per game: 10.2, 39th

- Scoring margin: +12.4, 42nd

- Three-point defensive percentage: 30.1, 42nd

Mark Pope is in his second season at Kentucky and 11th overall as an NCAA head coach. He guided the Wildcats to 24 wins and a Sweet 16 run at the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

At BYU, he won 20 or more games in four of his five seasons, including a 23-win campaign and NCAA Tournament birth in BYU's first year as a member of the Big 12 conference in 2024.

Prior to his time with BYU, Pope was the head coach of Utah Valley for four seasons, guiding them to 23 and 25 wins in his last two seasons. Pope was a second-round draft pick out of Kentucky, playing for the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets as a forward.

