Ole Miss Basketball Linked to Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer, Coveted Forward
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the market for talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
Following a pair of additions on Tuesday, Beard and Co. were back on the phone lines contacting the top available transfers.
That includes Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid.
The former McDonald's All-American averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for Alabama during the 2024-25 season as a true freshman.
He appeared in 24 games for the Crimson Tide with three starts for Nate Oats' Elite Eight squad.
Reid battled a hamstring injury midway through the season with limited action down the stretch of the regular season prior to returning for postseason play.
“Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders. And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy,” Oats said. “It would be great to have him. … It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic.
"A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”
Now, Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are in contact with Reid after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Ole Miss is one of multiple programs in his ear.
Meet the Transfer Portal Commitments [3]:
Commitment No. 1: Corey Chest [LSU Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
“He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level,” McMahon said. “One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
Two Sunday's ago, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
Commitment No. 2: AJ Storr [Kansas Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Kansas transfer AJ Storr on Tuesday, he revealed via social media.
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Commitment No. 3: Koren Johnson [Louisville Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Louisville guard Koren Johnson on Tuesday, he revealed via social media.
The 6-foot-2 junior began his playing career with the Washington Huskies where he won the 2023-25 PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award following a standout season.
Johnsn averaged 11.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, and 2.2 REB in 24.2 minutes per game at Washington during his breakout season prior to departing the program.
After two years with the Huskies, Johnson made the move to Louisville for the 2024-25 season, but suited up in only two games after suffering an injury.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2025-26 season after receiving a medical redshirt last season.
Johnson was a four-star, Top-150 prospect in America out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Washington Huskies.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss progr