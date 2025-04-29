Ole Miss Basketball Portal Update: Which Transfers Have the Rebels Landed?
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason with the program up to five additions to this point.
After landing a commitment from French guard Ilias Kamardine on Tuesday afternoon, the Rebels continue adding stretcy to the backcourt for the 2025-26 season.
Beard and Co. will have a handful of experienced newcomers take the floor in Oxford next season with roster reconstruction in full swing for Ole Miss.
Which transfers have the Rebels landed to this point?
Meet the Newcomers [5]:
Commitment No. 1: Corey Chest [LSU Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
Commitment No. 2: AJ Storr [Kansas Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Kansas transfer AJ Storr, he revealed via social media last Tuesday afternoon.
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Commitment No. 3: Koren Johnson [Louisville]
The 6-foot-2 junior began his playing career with the Washington Huskies where he won the 2023-25 PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award following a standout season.
Johnsn averaged 11.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, and 2.2 REB in 24.2 minutes per game at Washington during his breakout season prior to departing the program.
After two years with the Huskies, Johnson made the move to Louisville for the 2024-25 season, but suited up in only two games after suffering an injury.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2025-26 season after receiving a medical redshirt last season.
Johnson was a four-star, Top-150 prospect in America out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Washington Huskies.
Commitment No. 4: Augusto Cassia [Butler]
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Butler forward Augusto Cassia on Monday, he revealed via social media.
Cassia, a 6-foot-8, 220-pounder, heads to Oxford after a stint with the Butler Bulldogs across a pair of seasons.
The rising-junior from Salvador, Brazil appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game
He shot 66.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia is a talented three-point shooter where he can now add a key element to the Rebels' 2025-26 roster moving forward.
He shot nearly 43 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
Commitment No. 5: Ilias Kamardine [International]
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is a former MVP and tournament champion at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket while dominating overseas.
Kamardine turns 22-years-old in October and plays for Dijon in Pro A with college coaches salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
The international guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and 2.4 rebounds in the EuroCup this season.
Kamardine is a prospect that continues evolving as a shooter after shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-pount range and 79 percent from the free throw line this year.
