Ole Miss Basketball's Chris Beard Breaks Down 'Bounce Back' Game Against Texas A&M

Rebels head coach Chris Beard dove into how this Wednesday's game is a 'bounce back' game.

Jan 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss basketball has been off to an eventful start in the 2024-2025 campaign.

With a win over No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa last Tuesday, the Rebels traveled to Starkville on Saturday to take on rival Mississippi State and lost a nail-bitter 84-81.

With No. 13 Texas A&M next on the schedule, the ability to "bounce back" and secure a win will be crucial for the rest of the Rebels' season.

"I've always thought the next game is the biggest game in the schedule," head coach Chris Beard said in an interview on Tuesday. "It's the same thing after a victory, too. As a coach, that's even more challenging.

"When a team wins a game that is perceived by others as a 'big game.' I've never understood what that meant. The 'big game' is the next one on the schedule."

Keeping that mentality throughout the final preparations, as well as the game this Wednesday, will be key for the Rebels to take down another nationally-ranked opponent this season.

"I respect where our guys are coming from, in terms of their hearts and their willingness to want to win, to work together," Beard said. "We've got a lot of guys who are secure in their careers, and what they've done in their careers before Ole Miss. The objective now is to try and win."

Keeping clear minds and not letting emotion win will undoubtedly be another major factor in Wednesday's game. It's good to play with emotion, but it's important to not let it distract you from the task at hand.

The Rebels and Aggies are set for an 8 p.m. CT tip-off, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

