Ole Miss Basketball Star Reveals Decision to Return to Rebels, Chris Beard's Program
Ole Miss forward Malik Dia is set to return to Oxford for his final season of eligibility to suit up for Chris Beard and the Rebels, he revealed on Sunday.
Dia, one of six Ole Miss players to average double figures during the 2024-25 season, has "unfinished business" after a standout season with the program.
"We have unfinished business," he said in a social media statement. "This team, this program and Rebel Nation deserve a shot at a national championship, and I believe we have what it takes to make that dream a reality."
Now, he'll be back under Beard and Co. as one of the faces of the roster in Oxford following an impressive campaign.
Ole Miss is set to lose near double-digit seniors from last season; including impact pieces Sean Pedulla, Jaemyn Brakefield and multi-year Rebel Matthew Murrell.
The former Belmont and Vanderbilt transfer started all 36 games for Ole Miss while posting averages of 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a night.
“We’ve done an unbelievable job changing the direction of Ole Miss basketball,” Dia said after the Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State. “I know we’re not a big brand like Kentucky, Duke or Michigan State, but what we’ve done this year with (now-third-year head) coach (Chris) Beard, he’s changed the program.
“Not just him, but these players.”
It's set to be a critical offseason for the Rebels with 10 players departing Oxford with nine exercising their eligibility and one youngster hitting the Transfer Portal.
Dia joins LSU transfer Corey Chest, who revealed a commitment decision on Sunday, alongside 2025 signees Tylis Jordan and Patton Pinkins.
Jordan and Pinkins are both four-star, Top-100 prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss has near double-digit roster spots available with Dia, Chest, Jordan, Pinkins, etc. rounding out the current roster as it stands.
The Rebels are coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the Rebels quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with across the college basketball landscape.
"Just super appreciative of our players raising the expectations for themselves and our program. Now our fans feel it, our students feel it, our town feels it," Beard said on Friday.
"Ole Miss basketball isn't going anywhere, and we'll never forget these seniors that took us on a special ride this year."
