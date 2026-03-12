SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Ole Miss Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats Earn Victories
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Wednesday evening after taking down the Texas Longhorns 76-66 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Ole Miss (13-19, 4-14 SEC) made its defensive presence felt early in the first half after totaling three steals while recording three blocks, allowing the offense to get out to a quick 5-0 lead.
Texas (18-14, 9-9 SEC) would battle back to get within one possession with under thirteen minutes left in the half; however, that would be the last time the Longhorns got within a possession the rest of the half.
From there, Beard and Co. handled business in Round 1 with a strong opening win in the SEC Tournament to keep the Rebels' season alive with another challenge now set for Thursday evening.
Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The SEC Tournament Bracket Update:
*All times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20