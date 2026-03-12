SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Ole Miss Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats Earn Victories

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Wednesday evening after taking down the Texas Longhorns 76-66 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss (13-19, 4-14 SEC) made its defensive presence felt early in the first half after totaling three steals while recording three blocks, allowing the offense to get out to a quick 5-0 lead.

Texas (18-14, 9-9 SEC) would battle back to get within one possession with under thirteen minutes left in the half; however, that would be the last time the Longhorns got within a possession the rest of the half.

From there, Beard and Co. handled business in Round 1 with a strong opening win in the SEC Tournament to keep the Rebels' season alive with another challenge now set for Thursday evening.

Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The SEC Tournament Bracket Update:

*All times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

