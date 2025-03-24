Ole Miss Basketball vs. Michigan State: Ticket Prices Skyrocketing for Sweet 16
The No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels continue handling business in the NCAA Tournament after taking down the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday night and punching their ticket to the Sweet 16.
Rebels head coach Chris Beard has now lifted the Ole Miss program to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001 with a shot at the Elite Eight within arms reach.
"We define winning. Winning off the court, winning in the classroom, and certainly winning in the NCAA Tournament," Beard said on Sunday. "It's rewarding to see some of the things we talked about come to reality."
Now, after Ole Miss fans traveled well to Milwaukee, they'll have a closer destination for Friday's matchup in Atlanta (Ga.) for the Sweet 16.
"It’s a special place. Anybody that hasn’t been to Oxford, everything you’ve heard in a positive light is true. It’s a college town. We’ve also got a great state in Mississippi that — kind of a state divided, but we’ve got our share of Ole Miss fans," Beard said on Friday.
"Our fans travel not only for basketball but for other sports as well. It wasn’t surprising but definitely appreciated. Our players were talking about it before the game when they went out for the first warm-ups. So thank you to everybody who came and supported us today. I know it’s not easy. It’s real time, real expense, real money to get here. So we never take it for granted."
"We’re in our second year at Ole Miss. We’re building something special sooner than people thought, but a big part of it is our fan base, period."
A look into the early preview for the Rebels showdown against Michigan State and the initial ticket prices.
Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 2 Michigan State Spartans
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 6:09 p.m. CT on Friday, March 28
Channel: CBS
Location: Atlanta (Ga.)
The Opening Betting Lines: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan State Spartans
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+2.5)
- Michigan State: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (-+124)
- Michigan State: (-148)
Over/Under: 143.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Atlanta as 2.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring Tom Izzo's crew following an impressive Round of 32 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.
The Ticket Situation: Price s are Skyrocketing
Ticket prices have quickly skyrocketed ahead of the Sweet 16 clash between the Rebels and Spartans with the cheapest ticket coming in at $555, according to StubHub.
A ticket to MSU vs. Ole Miss also allows admission to the other Sweet 16 game in Atlanta on Friday, which is set to feature No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.